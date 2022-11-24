Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Miley Cyrus On 'The Climb' Singer's 30th Birthday On Instagram

Will Smith has shared a message for those who might not want to see his new film because of his behaviour at the Oscars.Emancipation, a new drama from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, is the first new Smith film to be released after the actor struck Chris Rock around the face on stage at the awards ceremony in March 2022.He hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.Since the incident, Smith, who was condemned for his actions, has apologised twice and resigned as a member of the Academy.During the promotional trail for Emancipation,...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO