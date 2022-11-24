ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Stimulus update: Delaware deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks seven days away

By Rachel Schilke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arnBf_0jMKBAAV00


Delaware r esidents have a week to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300.

So far, the state has issued over 782,000 direct payments of $300 for each adult Delaware resident. However, state officials say thousands more residents qualify for the rebates.

WHY YOU SHOULD EXPECT MORE ECONOMIC PAIN

Gov. John Carney (D) signed legislation in April that established the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program, hoping to return $230 million to taxpayers at the time.

Residents have until Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. to file for the rebate. After that, no additional applications will be accepted after the deadline, according to the state government.

Eligible applicants must be residents of Delaware who were 18 and older living in the state on Dec. 31, 2021, in order to qualify for the rebate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Online applicants must also provide valid Delaware residential mailing addresses, Social Security numbers, and active driver’s licenses or identification cards that were issued by Dec. 31, 2021.

"If you've already been sent a check, you can contact our office, and we can work with you to verify your identification and get the check forwarded to you, or you can pick it up in our offices,” Delaware Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger said. “And if you've not been sent a check, you can apply if you meet the qualifications to apply for a rebate."

Comments / 0

Related
proclaimerscv.com

$300 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To the Residents in Delaware, How To Claim Your Relief Aid?

Residents in Delaware have few days left to claim and received their $300 direct payments as a form of relief aid amidst the soaring inflation rate. States across the country are doing their best to support their struggling residents amidst the soaring inflation rate. In Delaware, an amount of $300 will be given as relief aid until Nov.30. This is also to support the residents in the rising cost of energy prices especially as the temperature begins to drop.
DELAWARE STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $30,000 available from the state

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Looking For More Money From Gov

$500 will be sent to low-income undocumented immigrants, and formerly incarcerated people living in NJ.Photo by(baona/iStock) As the end of 2022 subtly creeps up on us, some of the not-so-subtle signs of the times create an unsettling feeling of uncertainty when we think about what’s to come in 2023.
delawarepublic.org

DHSS requests additional 2024 funding to prepare for end of federal public health emergency

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services outlined its preliminary 2024 budget request earlier this month, with preparations for the end of the federal public health emergency shaping many proposed budget items. That transition away from the COVID-19-era emergency could have serious ramifications for Delawareans relying on public assistance...
DELAWARE STATE
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania

rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

SNAP Benefits: $70M holiday gift for 426,000 clients

Most Columbia County clients and other Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. In December, approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting.The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials of two clusters of illnesses from a restaurant in Las Vegas, the FDA said. At least one person was confirmed to have sapovirus illness and nine others potentially had the same sickness. The oysters were served on Oct. 28 and Nov. 5.According to the FDA news release, sapoviruses cause a sporadic gastroenteritis and the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
R.A. Heim

Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soon

money laid outPhoto by publicdomainpng (Creative Commons) If you live in San Francisco, here is great news: money from a new inflation relief package from the state of California is coming to individuals that qualify. The cost of living in San Francisco is almost two and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this money will likely help you out with your expenses during this time of inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Dispatch

New Wind Energy Areas Identified Off Atlantic Coast

OCEAN CITY – Offshore wind farm designated areas off the mid-Atlantic coast could be expanding in the future after federal officials last week announced eight draft wind energy areas have been identified and are now open to a public comment period. As part of the Biden administration’s stated goal...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
256K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy