Stimulus update: Delaware deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks seven days away



Delaware r esidents have a week to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300.

So far, the state has issued over 782,000 direct payments of $300 for each adult Delaware resident. However, state officials say thousands more residents qualify for the rebates.

Gov. John Carney (D) signed legislation in April that established the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program, hoping to return $230 million to taxpayers at the time.

Residents have until Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. to file for the rebate. After that, no additional applications will be accepted after the deadline, according to the state government.

Eligible applicants must be residents of Delaware who were 18 and older living in the state on Dec. 31, 2021, in order to qualify for the rebate.

Online applicants must also provide valid Delaware residential mailing addresses, Social Security numbers, and active driver’s licenses or identification cards that were issued by Dec. 31, 2021.

"If you've already been sent a check, you can contact our office, and we can work with you to verify your identification and get the check forwarded to you, or you can pick it up in our offices,” Delaware Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger said. “And if you've not been sent a check, you can apply if you meet the qualifications to apply for a rebate."