Soccer-Swiss striker Embolo refuses to celebrate goal against Cameroon

 3 days ago
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland striker Breel Embolo scored against the land of his birth Cameroon in their World Cup Group G clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday but refused to celebrate and looked almost apologetic as his team mates rushed to congratulate him.

Embolo swept home a Xherdan Shaqiri cross to give the Swiss the lead in the 48th minute after they struggled to break the deadlock in the first half and were second best in the game, which was 0-0 at the break.

The 25-year-old striker, who was born in Yaounde but raised in Basel, stood still with an apologetic frown on his face after he scored while the Switzerland players celebrated around him.

The goal was a first shot on target for the Swiss, who had battled to contain the African side in the opening 45 minutes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 27

Bobby Smith
3d ago

why apologetic? he could have played for his native country, but he didn't, so I'm not sure what the importance is of this tale. perhaps he couldn't make his real national team, I'm confused.

Reply(6)
9
