ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Black Friday Chromebook deals 2022: HP, Lenovo, ASUS, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHIJr_0jMKB2Bw00

Anyone in search of a new laptop should definitely browse through our guide on the best Black Friday laptop deals of 2022. In there, you’ll find deep discounts on popular models from every big brand. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for an HP workhorse or a blazing-fast gaming laptop from MSI or Razer. However, if you’re specifically searching for the best Black Friday deals on Chromebooks, we’re going to make things easy for you.

Here, in this roundup, we’re going to show you every single one of the top Chromebook deals of Black Friday 2022.

Featured products in this article:

All the best Chromebook brands are offering deep discounts for Black Friday this year. That includes Acer, Lenovo, ASUS, HP, Samsung, and more.

Plus, believe it or not, prices start at just $103.99 for the HP Chromebook 11-inch laptop! This model is normally $260, so that’s an incredible deal!

Best Black Friday Chromebook deals of 2022

When it comes to deep discounts on popular Chromebook models, we’re going to make things easy for you. For whatever reason, Black Friday doesn’t really have too many mind-blowing Chromebook deals this year.

If you ask us, that’s good news because it means you only have about a dozen really good deals to choose from. They’re all best-selling Chromebook models, though, so you really can’t go wrong.

To start things off, Best Buy is running a special Chromebook sale with a handful of fantastic deals. You can find them all in one place right here:

Beyond that, there are a handful of other deals we recommend checking out.

To start, a few of our absolute favorite models are on sale at the lowest prices of the year. That includes the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 which retails for $250, and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, which is normally priced at $300.

As you can see, you’ll save a ton of money on either one right now:

Other deals from HP, Acer, ASUS, & Samsung

In addition to the best-selling models above, there are a few more fan favorites on sale right now.

First up, you can snag a $260 HP Chromebook 11-inch for just $103.99. This deal is definitely going to sell out, though, so you don’t have long to get in on the action.

If you miss that offer but you want to spend as little as possible, the next cheapest deal is on the Acer Chromebook 512. Normally priced at $200, this popular model is down to $112 right now.

The ASUS Chromebook C203XA is a rugged model that’s also spill-proof, and it retails for $250. Or, you can pick up the high-end Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 hybrid laptop for $289.99 instead of $500. That’s a huge discount!

More Black Friday 2022 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items like Echo devices. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s best Black Friday 2022 deals roundups. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday Deals Are Still Live Ahead of Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be over, but deals are still flowing at Walmart ahead of Cyber Monday . You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys. You might even see savings on PS5 bundles. We'll continue to round up the best deals still available below.
EW.com

Out of thousands of Black Friday deals happening right now, these are the 6 you don't want to miss

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's that time of year again — Black Friday is underway, which means retailers are slashing prices on just about everything, from streaming subscriptions to Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming essentials. These sales offer some of the biggest discounts of the year, but the most in-demand offers can go quickly, especially when it comes to must-have tech.
TODAY.com

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: Shop the best sales on Nintendo, Apple and more

We hope all that turkey and pumpkin pie didn’t put you in too much of a food coma — because you certainly don’t want to sleep on the Black Friday deals that have dropped this morning. Retailers like Target, Amazon and Nordstrom have released a ton of post-holiday sales, but it’ll be remiss of you not to keep an eye out for the must-have deals Walmart has in store.
laptopmag.com

Best Black Friday iPhone 14 deals 2022

The best Black Friday iPhone 14 deals at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile slash up to $1,000 off Apple's latest (opens in new tab)phone series. If you're bargain shopping for an iPhone, Black Friday is the best time of year to save. Prices start at $799 for the iPhone 14 and...
AOL Corp

The 40+ best Black Friday deals experts say to score right now

The best solution to the inflation we've seen in 2022? Big Black Friday deals. Anything you've been waiting to see marked down is, at this moment, as low as it's going to go. What's worth buying? Experts tell us to keep an eye on overstock categories, as those will experience the biggest markdowns. Think home goods, gardening and furniture that retailers may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales. Also, Black Friday is the time to buy bigger ticket tech items, such as laptops, TVs, devices and vacuums. So get comfy, pull out that list and prepare to save a bundle: Here are the best Black Friday deals across the web, from Amazon to Zappos.
Android Authority

Save up to $450 in the latest Samsung tablet and laptop Black Friday deals

There are new low prices on everything from the Galaxy Tab A8 to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops right now. With just hours until Black Friday, some of the best devices on the market are at unbeatable prices. We’re immediately looking at you, Samsung, with a huge array of unprecedented tablet and laptop deals to choose from right now. There’s as much as 39% off these popular devices in discounts that are befitting of the sales.
ZDNet

Cyber Monday laptop deal: Get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for just $79

Black Friday may be over, but we're still on the watch for breakout deals for Cyber Monday. Namely, Best Buy had one of the best Chromebook deals this year, with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 -- which retails at $219 and typically sells for $139 -- listed for as low as $79. And that deal is still available headed into Cyber Monday.
BGR.com

Amazon is handing out free money for Black Friday 2022

If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ll find so many great offers. In fact, you can score more than $200 in free money from Amazon right now if you take advantage of all those great promos. But in addition to those deals, there are also some special Black Friday gift card deals available this week.
AOL Corp

Best Buy's Black Friday Chromebook deals include a $79 option not seen outside of Walmart

Ring in the new year by upping your productivity with a new Chromebook. Shop the best Black Friday Chromebook deals at Best Buy, available as of Nov. 22:. OUR TOP PICK: The Asus 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook (Intel Core M3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) is the perfect midrange laptop for getting things done or entertainment on the go — $179 $379 (save $200)
BGR.com

BGR.com

349K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy