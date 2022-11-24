Read full article on original website
Related
Portland store shuts down, posts blistering note on front door slamming rampant crime: 'city is in peril'
Portland, Oregon, clothing store Rains PDX shut down after facing more than a dozen break-ins and covering expensive repairs, according to a note posted the store's front door.
Marilyn Monroe’s card from her father Charles Stanley Gifford, discovered 'purely by chance,' to be auctioned
Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 at age 36. Monroe’s net worth in 2022 is a reported $10 million. In 2020, she ranked No. 13 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities.
Carnival cruise ship passenger rescued by Coast Guard hours after falling overboard
A missing passenger aboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship was rescued on Thursday night by U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue crews after falling overboard.
Florida woman sues after claiming Velveeta Shells and Cheese cup takes longer than 'ready time' to prepare
A Florida woman is alleging that Velveeta’s microwavable Shells & Cheese takes longer than the stated 3 1/2 minutes "ready time" to prepare for consumption.
Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam'
An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate "Grandparents Scam."
Tampax faces boycott calls for 'sexualizing women' in controversial tweet
Tampax is being accused of “sexualizing women” after posting a controversial tweet that has now gone viral, leading for calls to boycott the company.
With rail strike looming, Biden says he has 'not directly engaged,' contradicting White House press secretary
President Biden contradicted White House officials, claiming not to have been directly in touch with either side in the looming national railroad strike.
Elon Musk says he'd consider 'alternative phone' if Twitter is booted from Apple and Google app stores
Elon Musk tweeted on Friday night that he'd consider making an "alternative phone" if Twitter is removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Elon Musk rips 'environmental, social, and governance' scores: 'the devil'
Elon Musk on Sunday likened ESG, the non-financial standards used by asset managers and investors in financial decision-making, to "the devil."
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
Disney's animated film "Strange World" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu, tanked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.
Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
JetBlue passenger taken into custody in Newark after making security threat
A person aboard a JetBlue flight from Orlando to Newark was taken into custody at the plane's final destination following a "security threat."
United Furniture fires thousands by text days before Thanksgiving
Mississippi furniture retailer United Furniture Industries laid off around 2,700 workers late Monday night, sending out a memo via email and text messages.
Elon Musk says 'amnesty' coming for some suspended Twitter accounts
Musk says suspended Twitter accounts will be granted amnesty next week after holding a poll in which nearly three-fourths of users voted in the affirmative.
Looking to buy a house? It's the worst time in decades to do so
U.S. consumers looking to buy a new home are facing the worst conditions in a generation as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to fight inflation.
Elon Musk says he would support Ron DeSantis for president if he runs in 2024
Elon Musk said on Friday that he'd support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 if he decided to run, noting that he'd prefer a centrist.
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
FTX’s small investors biggest losers in fallout: Former FDIC Chair Bair
Former FDIC chair Sheila Bair explained to FOX Business how FTX's top 50 investors stand to lose big -- but all others will likely see nothing at all.
Black Friday heads for online sales record
Black Friday online sales are expected to hit a record with total receipts between $9 billion and $9.2 billion.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 to debut new floats and many celebrity appearances
The lineup for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been announced. This year's parade will debut new floats and welcome many celebrities to the parade route.
Fox Business
New York, NY
24K+
Followers
875
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0