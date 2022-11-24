ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
 3 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to deliver big this year. For instance, popular tech items, such as the Echo and the Echo Show, are available at deep discounts, while beauty products, such as Maybelline Liquid Lipstick, are also available at exceptionally low prices.

There are so many great deals available that we organized them into five categories based on popular retailers. This way, you can jump to the deals for the store you like most. The list contains deals you can find on Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Ulta Beauty and Walmart.

Updated: November 23, 9 p.m. PT

