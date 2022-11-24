Read full article on original website
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
Recycling Today
Caterpillar demonstrates first battery electric large mining truck
Irving, Texas-based Caterpillar Inc. has announced what it says is a successful demonstration of its first battery electric 793 large mining truck, as well as a significant investment to turn its Tucson, Arizona-based proving ground into a sustainable testing and validation hub. Caterpillar says it completed development of the 793...
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices fall as OEM supply chain clears
The trend is clear. Used truck prices continue to fall across almost all years and models as new truck manufacturers gain an upper hand over supply chain disruptions. So, those who purchased a used truck at a sky-high price a few months ago could be feeling buyer’s remorse, especially as spot freight rates have tumbled with contract rates falling right behind them.
SEE IT: Christmas trees will needle buyers this season with prices expected to rise
If you prefer real Christmas trees to artificial ones, you're likely going to see a pretty notable price increase this year. Buy early: growers expect to sell out.
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
maritime-executive.com
Indonesia State Shipping Company Plans $3B Fleet Modernization
The shipping division of Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina is planning an accelerated investment program designed to modernize its fleet and expand its capabilities. Detailing its future business strategy to reporters, Pertamina International Shipping doubled its projected investments to $3 billion over the next five years as its moves to also expand its business into new forms of energy and to prepare for the transition in the shipping industry to green energy.
Oil prices dip to their lowest level in 2022 as Covid protests in China intensify
China reported 40,052 new local COVID-19 cases on Monday — a daily record high for the fifth straight day.
denver7.com
Vietnam's VinFast sends electric vehicles to first U.S. customers
The Vietnamese electric vehicle-maker has shipped its first batch of EVs to the United States, the company VinFast said on Friday. The company's 999 cars were shipped marking the end of a 5-year-long effort to get the cars into the U.S. market from its production hub in Southeast Asia. VinFast...
LG Chem to invest over $3 billion to build battery cathode plant in U.S
SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) said on Tuesday it plans to invest more than $3 billion to build a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, as the South Korean chemical materials maker ramps up plans to meet rising demand for U.S. electric vehicle (EV) components.
fordauthority.com
EV Battery Passport Could Help Ford Track Raw Materials
Along with revising existing federal tax credits, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) has also created stipulations for where EV battery raw materials can be sourced from, all in an effort to reduce America’s dependence on China in that regard. Ford CEO Jim Farley has previously stated that he believes the automaker, suppliers, consumers, and commercial customers will all benefit from this new bill, though many in the industry have also asked for clarification on these new tax credits, as well as some revisions in terms of where raw materials can be sourced from, a task that could prove rather difficult. However, something called an EV battery passport may help Ford and other automakers track these materials all the way from the mining through the end-of-life and recycling processes, according to Business Insider.
Recycling Today
AMI Plastics World Expo 2022: Exploring solutions to capture more plastics
“From my perspective, there’s unlimited demand right now from the brands—the problem is extracting that from the communities across the country,” said Clark Dinnison, head of product at Replenysh, a California-based community collection network. “That’s where we’re laser-focused at this point.”. Dinnison said one...
PV Tech
JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project
JinkoSolar, the global PV manufacturer, will supply approximately 522MW of its Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules to the Brazilian Santa Luzia utility PV project, one of the largest in the country. The provision of these modules will constitute phase one of the project, with three total phases aiming at a...
technologynetworks.com
Sino Biological Announces Construction of its New US-Based Center for Bioprocessing
Sino Biological, Inc., a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, is pleased to announce the formal signing of a lease with Hines and initiation of construction on its new Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) at its Levit Green facility in Houston, Texas USA.
moneyweek.com
Solar panels vs heat pumps
Heat pump or solar panels? Both types of renewable energy system can reduce your carbon footprint, improve your home’s energy efficiency – and save you money on your energy bills. But how do they compare? We put them head to head. How heat pumps work. Heat pumps use...
scaffoldmag.com
Boels offers electric charging station
Boels Rental has added a mobile charging station for electric machines to its ECO rental range of more environmentally friendly products. Available in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Germany, the Load Balancer 32A 9 x 230V charging station connects to a mains electric supply and will charge up to nine battery powered machines at the same time.
RideApart
Hero Electric Teams Up With Battrixx For Safer, More Efficient Batteries
Electric vehicles are often produced and marketed in conjunction with sustainability and environmental awareness. A lot of manufacturers take this further by ensuring as much of their products as possible are sourced and manufactured from a certain place, and in a certain way. We’ve seen this with multiple manufacturers in Europe, such as France’s Mob-Ion, and in India, with Ola Electric’s made-in-india philosophy.
techaiapp.com
An Overview of Power Electronics in EVs
In the evolving market for power-electronic semiconductor devices, there have been increased research initiatives to solve the complex issue of introducing no loss and achieving near-perfect reliability. High efficiency and high reliability are two key characteristics that facilitate the analysis and design of power-electronic systems. The hardware devices are designed with very few special types of power semiconductors, and choosing the right one is a complicated task.
constructiontechnology.media
Construction testbed for ‘fossil-free’ contracting
An area of Stockholm city centre in Sweden will use electric equipment from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) as it becomes a testbed for emission-free construction equipment as work begins on its urban transformation. The project contracts stipulate for fossil-free contracts wherever possible, including transport to and from the construction...
