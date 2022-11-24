ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring

2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
NBC Miami

Man's Body Found in Kendale Lakes Canal

The body of a man was found Friday floating in a canal behind homes in Kendale Lakes, police said. Parademics responded after 1:30 p.m. near the 13000 block of SW 51st Court, where they found the man's body face down in the water. Officials didn't release the man's identity. Family...
