Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring
2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
cw34.com
Coast Guard stops two vessels from illegally landing off the Florida coast
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Coast Guard crews stopped two vessels from landing on the Florida Coast on Thanksgiving Day. Coast Guard officials said the boats were spotted on Thursday afternoon. The people on board were taken off their boats, there were no reported injuries. This comes as 65...
sflcn.com
Dr. Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis Vying To Represent the Jamaican Diaspora in the Southern USA
SOUTH FLORIDA – A member of the Jamaica Diaspora Southern USA (JADIAS) since its inception 18 years ago, the first 2nd-term and current president Dr Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis says she has the experience necessary to represent the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council for the Southern Region USA. She is seeking...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found in Kendale Lakes Canal
The body of a man was found Friday floating in a canal behind homes in Kendale Lakes, police said. Parademics responded after 1:30 p.m. near the 13000 block of SW 51st Court, where they found the man's body face down in the water. Officials didn't release the man's identity. Family...
WSVN-TV
DeSantis replaces ousted Miami-Dade Commissioner Martinez with former Florida House candidate
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked a replacement for an ousted Miami-Dade commissioner. The governor had suspended District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez back in September. On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that Martinez’s replacement is attorney Roberto Gonzalez. Gonzalez ran for the Florida House of Representatives earlier...
cw34.com
3 suspects in dozens of catalytic converter thefts identified and on the loose
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities from three law enforcement agencies identified a trio believed responsible for dozens of catalytic converter thefts, from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. Now, they’re asking for help catching Ousman Bobb, 27, Angel Corea, 27, and Cortrell Williams, 25. St....
