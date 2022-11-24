ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Weather: Perfect weather for football Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are in for a great forecast today, especially if you are heading to the Shoe!. High pressure allows us to stay dry and quiet throughout most of today. At times, we will even see some sunshine overhead. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
Columbus Weather: Afternoon sun, mild temps on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early rain Friday will give way to afternoon sun and mild temperatures that will hang around this weekend. Conditions will be dry for the huge Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, followed by rain and wind for the region on Sunday. FRIDAY: Early scattered showers & clouds,...
How to elevate your holiday brunch with festive french toast

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — From fluffy french toast to warm biscuits, Good Day Columbus has plenty of holiday brunch ideas for you. Samantha Melton, head chef at Barrel & Boar Westerville and Stan Riley, co-owner of Barrel & Boar, demonstrate how to impress your guests at home. Brunch is...
Columbus bars and restaurants gear up for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's called The Game for a reason. On Saturday, tens of thousands of fans will fill The Shoe and bars across Columbus. "It’s going to be a wild weekend," Andrew Quintana, a managing partner for Parlay Sporting Club and Kitchen, said. The bar and...
Black Friday shoppers pack stores in Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several family members were among those waiting for stores to open in Polaris early on Black Friday. They wore green shirts sporting the message "On Dasher On Dancer On Mastercard & Visa." ABC 6's Mike McCarthy asked one of them if they still do all...
Columbus Division of Police gears up for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is getting geared up for The Game. A video shared on social media shows how the division is getting ready for Saturday's high-stakes matchup inside The Shoe. The video shows officers crossing out Ms on cruisers with red Xs, CPD's...
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. TTUN

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — At noon, No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 3 Michigan at The Shoe for the 118th edition of "The Game." Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell knows the pressure of the rivalry all too well. Bell was apart of the Ohio State football program from 1992-1997.
House divided: Ohio State fan living with a Wolverine

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — In this Marion household, even the holidays are split. That's because Felicia Jackson is a diehard Buckeye fan but lives with a Michigan fan. "I'm a Buckeye for life," Jackson said. "It's in the DNA. That's it. It's Michigan, nothing else as far as college,"...
No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight...
Pregnant woman dies in deadly Madison County crash, newborn baby critically injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is dead and her newborn baby is in critical condition after a car crash in Madison County Saturday morning. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle, single-fatality crash that occurred on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast at the intersection of Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast around 11 a.m.
Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said officers responded to a residence Friday near Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue around 7 p.m. The mother told police her 12-year-old daughter was missing. Police said Roslyn Stephanie...
OSU-Michigan: Buckeyes announce injury report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State shared its injury report for Saturday's heavyweight bout with Michigan. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the biggest names on the injured list. Henderson has been in and out of the lineup for much of the season, while Smith-Njigba has barely played since the season opener against Notre Dame.
Man shot 3 times while sitting in his car in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after someone shot into his car in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened along Himbrick Court just after 12:30 a.m. Police investigators said the man was sitting in his car when another car pulled up and someone started shooting...
The Game: Ohio State-Michigan by the numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will face off Saturday in a meeting of college football giants. This year's meeting between the two undefeated teams is one of the most anticipated in recent memory with the winner punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State drops to No. 5 in AP poll after Michigan loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Wolverines took Ohio State's long-held No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll after beating the Buckeyes 45-23 for their second win in a row. Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the AP poll since week six. They're now ranked...
Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
No. 2 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Michigan 45-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block “O” in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. They planted...
13-year-old girl struck by bullet shot into Wedgewood apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet shot into an apartment within the Wedgewood Apartment Complex early Sunday morning. Police said an unknown suspect fired a gun into an apartment within the complex around 1:29 a.m. The teen was treated for a minor injury...
OSU-Michigan: Urban Meyer weighs in on rivalry, shares prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who was 7-0 against Michigan, is in town with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff team this week. He shared with Clay Hall his thoughts on the rivalry and on Saturday's game specifically. "I grew up in the 10 Year...
