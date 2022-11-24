Read full article on original website
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Cody Gakpo a Breakout Star at World Cup After Another Goal for Netherlands
Cody Gakpo can score late or early for the Netherlands. After scoring the go-ahead goal in the closing minutes of a 2-0 win over Senegal on Monday, the forward again put the Dutch in front Friday with a goal in the opening minutes of their matchup against Ecuador. That penchant...
Brazil vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
Brazil take on Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup in a meeting of two teams who kicked off the tournament with opening wins.Brazil underlined their tournament credentials as Richarlison starred in their 2-0 win over Serbia, with the Tottenham forward scoring a brilliant overhead kick.Switzerland will be underdogs against the Selecao but can approach the match without needing to win following their opening victory against Cameroon.Depending on results elsewhere, with Serbia taking on Cameroon earlier in the day in Group F, a win for either Brazil or Switzerland would book their place in the last 16.Here’s everything...
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
Mohammed Muntari Scores Qatar's First Ever World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Qatar is making its first World Cup appearance this year on home soil, and it now has its first goal. Mohammed Muntari scored in the 78th minute of Friday’s...
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage...
2022 World Cup Power Rankings After First Group Stage Game
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a wild first week in Qatar. With every nation having played its first group stage game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we’ve already witnessed multiple shocking upsets and some thrilling encounters.
Moroccan Substitutes Spark Late Rally in Upset Win Over Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The upsets just keep coming at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 on Sunday to pull ahead in the Group F standings. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria...
How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country's largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was stunned...
USMNT-England Group B Showdown Ends in Quiet 0-0 Draw
After all the build-up hype, the United States men's national team and England played to a quiet 0-0 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B showdown on Friday. England’s first key chance came early on in the ninth minute when some first-touch football between Keiran Trippier, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side led to a Saka low cross into the box that found Harry Kane, but Walker Zimmerman made a key intervention on Kane’s shot to force a corner.
Top Three Moments From Day 7 of 2022 World Cup
The first spot in soccer's Sweet 16 has been claimed. Day 7 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw France, the defending champions, become the first of the 32 teams competing in the tournament to advance to the Round of 16 after a 2-1 with over Denmark. Argentina also kept...
How Host Nations Have Fared in FIFA World Cup History
Qatar, show us what you got. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by a Middle Eastern country for the first time in the tournament’s 92-year history. Though Qatar is not expected to make a deep run in 2022, it begets the question: How have host nations fared in World Cup history?
Portugal vs Uruguay live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Portugal look to further gain momentum against Uruguay when they resume their World Cup campaign. The Selecao eased past Ghana, although they suffered a few scares along the way, while La Celeste played out a frustrating draw with South Korea.Meanwhile Fernando Santos’ side have grown closer in recent days following the injury setback to PSG star Danilo Pereira. “We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we...
