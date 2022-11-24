Portugal look to further gain momentum against Uruguay when they resume their World Cup campaign. The Selecao eased past Ghana, although they suffered a few scares along the way, while La Celeste played out a frustrating draw with South Korea.Meanwhile Fernando Santos’ side have grown closer in recent days following the injury setback to PSG star Danilo Pereira. “We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we...

22 MINUTES AGO