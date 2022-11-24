Read full article on original website
Related
Gas for $1.99 a gallon: Sheetz announces deal on Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving travelers
Sheetz is offering its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon beginning Monday for Thanksgiving travelers.
More than 6,300 flights delayed Sunday amid holiday travel
More than 6,300 flights were delayed Sunday as a severe weather system affected holiday travel in the United States.
Travel by train through the New River Gorge National Park via Amtrak
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – In the New River Gorge, there are many ways to see the beauty that the area has to offer; whether it be by foot, car, kayak, raft, or biplane… but there is one other way that many people do not know about. One may...
Travelers say post-holiday rush posed few challenges
Packing bags, wrangling the family and navigating crowds at the airport are all part of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend tradition for some travelers.
Have an extra set of wheels? Consider renting it out to holiday travelers this year
The holiday season is in full swing with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's right around the corner, and one company is like Airbnb for cars and allows people to rent vehicles as an alternative to traditional car rental services.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Air Travel Will Come at Quite the Cost
Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.
