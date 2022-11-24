ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

dallasexpress.com

Christmas Air Travel Will Come at Quite the Cost

Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.

