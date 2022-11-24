Read full article on original website
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Smithtown, NY
Smithtown is a delightful little town in Suffolk County, New York. Originally known as “Smithfield,” it was first settled in the 1960s and has been home to a vibrant and lovely community ever since. It’s a place that’s filled with life and culture, making it the perfect place...
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
Bridgeport News: Two Shot
2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
Man Charged With DUI After North Haven Resident Killed In Wrong-Way I-95 Crash In Milford
A Fairfield County man has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a fatal, head-on, wrong-way crash on a stretch of I-95 in New Haven County. The "head-on style collision" happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on the northbound side in Milford in the area of Exit 34 when a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, Connecticut State Police said.
Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a. Commack store last month. Two females and a male allegedly stole approximately $2,500 worth of over-the-counter medication from Target, located...
Bridgeport man dies after crash on I-95 south in West Haven
Officers help deliver baby boy on Long Island: Suffolk police
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Four Suffolk County police officers delivered a healthy baby boy in Shirley early Saturday morning, authorities said. Rebecca Reyes placed a 911 call around 10:13 a.m. to Suffolk County police officers explaining she was going into labor, police said. When officers arrived, Reyes said she “felt the baby about to come […]
Driver Charged With OUI Following Deadly Wrong Way Crash on I-95 in Milford
A Stratford man was charged after a deadly head-on crash in Milford early Saturday morning. State police said a GMC Sierra was going southbound on the northbound side of I-91 north near exit 34 around 2:00 a.m. when it collided head-on with a Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry,...
11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
In Riverhead, a study in dysfunctional governance
At the Nov. 17 Town Board work session, Council Member Tim Hubbard proposed a resolution for a moratorium on all industrial development in the hamlet of Calverton for one year pending completion of the update to the town’s comprehensive plan. Hubbard was responding to the public outcry for such a moratorium and his proposal was well-reasoned and supported as being lawful by Town Attorney Erik Howard. The responses from the supervisor and Hubbard’s fellow board members were a study in dysfunctional governance.
I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash
State Police Searching for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit & Run on I-95
Police: Three men wanted for stealing $16,000 worth of fragrances from Commack store
Suffolk police are searching for three men who they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances from a Commack store last month.
Commack Man Dies After Driving Off Bay Shore Dock
A Commack man died Tuesday when he drove off a dock into the water, Suffolk Police said. Robert Lancaster apparently suffered a medical emergency, police said. He was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock in Bay Shore and drove into the water Read More ...
Black Friday shock: Keychains with Nazi symbols were for sale at Riverhead store
On Saturday, News 12 Long Island's Andrew Ehinger went to the same store where he found some more keychains as well and informed the manager about the symbol of hate. The manager, Ebru Kislal, said she was unaware that they were in the store.
Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said. Officers spoke to...
Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
Driver's license numbers for nearly 500,000 people may have been exposed in Suffolk cyberattack
Suffolk County announced Wednesday that about 470,000 driver's license numbers may have been accessed by those responsible for the cyberattack.
