ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Margot Robbie On The Progression Of The #MeToo Movement In Hollywood: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Fixed But It’s Moving In The Right Direction’

By Aaliyah Harry
Grazia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will Smith says he ‘understands’ if viewers aren’t ‘ready’ to watch new film after Oscars slap

Will Smith has shared a message for those who might not want to see his new film because of his behaviour at the Oscars.Emancipation, a new drama from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, is the first new Smith film to be released after the actor struck Chris Rock around the face on stage at the awards ceremony in March 2022.He hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.Since the incident, Smith, who was condemned for his actions, has apologised twice and resigned as a member of the Academy.During the promotional trail for Emancipation,...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy