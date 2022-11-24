Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Two Shot
2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
trumbulltimes.com
Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a. Commack store last month. Two females and a male allegedly stole approximately $2,500 worth of over-the-counter medication from Target, located...
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of November 24
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle with children in it on November 21 at around 2 a.m. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz had been stolen out... more. Jay Schneiderman, the current Southampton Town supervisor and a former Suffolk County legislator and East ... by 27Speaks.
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
Officers help deliver baby boy on Long Island: Suffolk police
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Four Suffolk County police officers delivered a healthy baby boy in Shirley early Saturday morning, authorities said. Rebecca Reyes placed a 911 call around 10:13 a.m. to Suffolk County police officers explaining she was going into labor, police said. When officers arrived, Reyes said she “felt the baby about to come […]
Eyewitness News
11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash
WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 were shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents. Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford was for a time for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver. Officials say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. The wrong way driver was […]
Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said. Officers spoke to...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport man identified as New York City homicide victim, police say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Bridgeport man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in New York City earlier this month, according to Bridgeport police. Myron Dukes, 48, of Harriet Street, was discovered in the back seat of a black Range...
longisland.com
Authorities Report Man Suffers Medical Emergency, Drives Off Bay Shore Dock
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died after driving his vehicle into the water in Bay Shore on the morning of Tuesday, November 22. Robert Lancaster was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock when he suffered an apparent medical...
Police: Three men wanted for stealing $16,000 worth of fragrances from Commack store
Suffolk police are searching for three men who they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances from a Commack store last month.
Commack Man Dies After Driving Off Bay Shore Dock
A Commack man died Tuesday when he drove off a dock into the water, Suffolk Police said. Robert Lancaster apparently suffered a medical emergency, police said. He was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock in Bay Shore and drove into the water Read More ...
Driver's license numbers for nearly 500,000 people may have been exposed in Suffolk cyberattack
Suffolk County announced Wednesday that about 470,000 driver's license numbers may have been accessed by those responsible for the cyberattack.
longisland.com
FBI: Riverhead Man Sentenced to 27 Years' Imprisonment for Firearm Related Murder
In federal court in Central Islip, Jason Langhorn, an associate of the “Red Stone Gorilla” subset of the Bloods, a violent criminal enterprise based in Riverhead, New York, was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Joanna Seybert for his participation in the murder of Thomas Lacolla on November 17, 2015, which occurred while Langhorn and others were attempting to kill a rival of the gang. Langhorn pleaded guilty to firearms-related murder in August 2021.
One dead after two-car crash on I-95 South in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car. Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car […]
About 470K driver's license numbers compromised in Suffolk County cyberattack
Motorists who were issued moving violation traffic tickets in certain Suffolk County towns may have had their driver’s license information compromised during a September cyberattack on the county government, officials announced Wednesday.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Smithtown, NY
Smithtown is a delightful little town in Suffolk County, New York. Originally known as “Smithfield,” it was first settled in the 1960s and has been home to a vibrant and lovely community ever since. It’s a place that’s filled with life and culture, making it the perfect place...
Comments / 0