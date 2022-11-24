ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Bridgeport News: Two Shot

2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
MILFORD, CT
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a. Commack store last month. Two females and a male allegedly stole approximately $2,500 worth of over-the-counter medication from Target, located...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of November 24

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle with children in it on November 21 at around 2 a.m. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz had been stolen out... more. Jay Schneiderman, the current Southampton Town supervisor and a former Suffolk County legislator and East ... by 27Speaks.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
PIX11

Officers help deliver baby boy on Long Island: Suffolk police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Four Suffolk County police officers delivered a healthy baby boy in Shirley early Saturday morning, authorities said. Rebecca Reyes placed a 911 call around 10:13 a.m. to Suffolk County police officers explaining she was going into labor, police said. When officers arrived, Reyes said she “felt the baby about to come […]
SHIRLEY, NY
Eyewitness News

11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash

WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 were shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents. Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford was for a time for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver. Officials say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. The wrong way driver was […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
longisland.com

FBI: Riverhead Man Sentenced to 27 Years' Imprisonment for Firearm Related Murder

In federal court in Central Islip, Jason Langhorn, an associate of the “Red Stone Gorilla” subset of the Bloods, a violent criminal enterprise based in Riverhead, New York, was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Joanna Seybert for his participation in the murder of Thomas Lacolla on November 17, 2015, which occurred while Langhorn and others were attempting to kill a rival of the gang. Langhorn pleaded guilty to firearms-related murder in August 2021.
RIVERHEAD, NY
WTNH

One dead after two-car crash on I-95 South in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car. Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Smithtown, NY

Smithtown is a delightful little town in Suffolk County, New York. Originally known as “Smithfield,” it was first settled in the 1960s and has been home to a vibrant and lovely community ever since. It’s a place that’s filled with life and culture, making it the perfect place...
SMITHTOWN, NY

