Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant Shapps
There is “no excuse” for police to beat a BBC journalist who was covering anti-lockdown protests in China, Grant Shapps has said.Edward Lawrence was “beaten and kicked” after being arrested in Shanghai on Sunday, 27 November, according to the broadcaster.The BBC said it has had “no official explanation or apology” and that authorities claimed they arrested Mr Lawrence in case he caught Covid from the crowd.“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests being beaten by the police,” the business secretary said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?Mick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’BBC journalist appears to be ‘kicked and beaten’ during arrest in Shanghai
Equities and crude drop as China hit by protests
Stocks and oil prices sank Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down more than two percent.
