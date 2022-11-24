ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Despite his reduced role, Andre Drummond's focus remains on winning

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyZcG_0jMK8Wq300

Andre just wants to play winning basketball, regardless of how many minutes he's out there on the court.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Andre Drummond has been one of the Association's most dominant big men over the last decade. He spent his first eight seasons in Detroit, winning four rebounding titles and earning an All-NBA citation and two All-Star berths.

The past few seasons, though, have seen Drummond play complementary roles in Philadelphia and Brooklyn. His current stint in Chicago has seen him assume much of the same responsibilities; backup center and go-to rebounder.

Different role, same energy

The statlines may not be as impressive as in Detroit, but Drummond's focus has shifted away from numbers and towards winning. The 10-year veteran is no longer looking to put up season highs in points or rebounds; he wants a ring on his finger more than anything else.

"I'm at a point now where I'm just focusing on winning. I told Billy and the guys when I came here from the beginning: 'Whatever you guys need me to do to help win, that's what I'm willing to do.' If that's to play eight minutes, 12 minutes, 30 minutes, I'm able to do that. I'm cool with the role that I have. I just have to maintain it," said Drummond before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite his roles changing, Drummond's mentality has stayed the same. He still wants to win and knows what it takes to do so. He remains as dominant a rebounder as there is in the league -- the Chicago Bulls ' big man grabbed 12 rebounds in just 13 minutes of action against the Boston Celtics on Monday; he had 8 rebounds in 17 minutes of yesterday's win over the Bucks; back in October, he hauled down 12 boards in 15 minutes.

It's clear Drummond can put up big numbers when given ample playing time. However, that's not where his head is at.

"I mean, I've played for a long time. I think you've seen what I've done in my career. So if I had 30 minutes, the possibilities are endless. But that's not where I'm at now. I think everybody knows what I can do statistically. I think now my career is what I can do to help a team win," said Drummond who is playing a mere 16 minutes per game so far this season.

Embracing his new role

Going from being an All-Star and a team's offensive focal point to a role player is a huge adjustment not many stars can make -- ask the likes of Allen Iverson, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard how difficult it is to do so. However, Drummond has accepted his new role and embraced the challenge head-on.

"It's something that I'm working on. When I do have that momentum swing or I have it rolling and then I have to come out, it's time for me to be a good teammate and cheer on the rest of the guys. It's not something I take personal. It's something I have to accept," Drummond said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals

Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Myers reveals Boogie asked him why he's not in NBA right now

Injury history and his controversial personal life have derailed DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA journey. The 32-year-old former NBA star center has played on seven different teams, including the Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Three seasons later, Warriors general manager Bob Myers still is hearing from Cousins. “DeMarcus called me a...
CBS New York

Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime

NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Pritchard's instant energy should get him more run

While just about everyone else in the gym was winding down their off-day workouts, Payton Pritchard was ramping up. Boston’s third-year guard was running through shooting drills at game speed after a practice last month and, after a few frustrating misses, Marcus Smart stopped on his way off the court to offer some encouraging words.
BOSTON, MA
BlueDevilCountry

Career night for former Duke basketball guard Tre Jones

On Saturday night, former two-year Duke basketball treasure Tre Jones tallied a career-high 23 points for the San Antonio Spurs (6-15). A career-high 13 assists. Eight rebounds, tying a season-high. Two steals. Only one turnover in 36 minutes on the floor. Yes, even though Jones' impressive numbers came in a...
DURHAM, NC
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
755
Followers
239
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy