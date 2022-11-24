ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Warrant Issued for Femicide in U.S. Woman’s Mexico Vacation Death

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Instagram

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico, according to a report. Shanquella Robinson , 25, traveled to Cabo with six others on Oct. 28 and was dead the following day. Her loved ones are demanding answers after her friends, her death certificate, and a local police report have all given conflicting explanations as to how Robinson died. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC News Wednesday that an arrest warrant for femicide had been issued, but did not name the suspect. “We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America,” he said. “It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”

cubanguy
3d ago

so this means that the other person is a transgender (a man pretending to be a woman) like many people were saying. That guy viciously attacked her while the other friends were just watching

Gail Pete
3d ago

Ya'll are missing 5 more warrants. Every single person there should be charged with; conspiracy to commit murder, entrapment, capital murder, abuse of a corpse, aggravated robbery, failure to render aid & tampering with a crime scene, along with any other crimes that can be applied. Non of those individuals should be released back onto society, without proper punishment. Ya'll have allot more work to do. Now give that young lady the justice she deserves.

DANG3R Zone
3d ago

mexico...More than 380 women have been killed in Mexico this year. Last year, there were 1,006 instances of feminicide in Mexico. -taken from an abc news article.

