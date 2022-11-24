China Clocks Highest Rate of Daily COVID Cases Since Pandemic Began
On Wednesday, China recorded its highest number of daily COVID cases since the pandemic started in 2020 even as Beijing continues to enforce strict control measures. Outbreaks in several large cities including the capital contributed to the 31,527 cases recorded Wednesday, eclipsing the previous peak of around 28,000 seen in April. The bleak figure comes as angry opposition to continued lockdowns under China’s strict “ zero-COVID ” policy has led to violent clashes with authorities around the country. Scenes of crowded stadiums filled with maskless spectators at the soccer World Cup in Qatar are said to be fuelling frustrations. An open letter asking if China is “on the same planet” as Qatar went viral on WeChat this week before it was censored.
