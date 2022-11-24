Sierra Leone Lawmakers Throw Punches and Chairs in Mass Brawl Over Electoral Reform
A huge scuffle broke out between lawmakers in Sierra Leone’s parliament on Wednesday as a debate about changing the West African country’s electoral system descended into violence. Politicians from rival parties reportedly threw punches and chairs during the melee in parliament in Freetown, the nation’s capital. Dramatic video footage shows representatives from the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) tussling with the opposition All People’s Congress (APC). The fight began during a session considering the introduction of a proportional representation system for national and local elections, with the government backing the move against strong resistance from the opposition. Police ultimately intervened and removed some lawmakers from the chamber, according to local reports.
