Sierra Leone Lawmakers Throw Punches and Chairs in Mass Brawl Over Electoral Reform

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Sierra Leone Government

A huge scuffle broke out between lawmakers in Sierra Leone’s parliament on Wednesday as a debate about changing the West African country’s electoral system descended into violence. Politicians from rival parties reportedly threw punches and chairs during the melee in parliament in Freetown, the nation’s capital. Dramatic video footage shows representatives from the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) tussling with the opposition All People’s Congress (APC). The fight began during a session considering the introduction of a proportional representation system for national and local elections, with the government backing the move against strong resistance from the opposition. Police ultimately intervened and removed some lawmakers from the chamber, according to local reports.

TheDailyBeast

Bolsonaro Allies Fined Millions as Attempt to Overturn Brazil Election Result Backfires Horribly

A judge in Brazil on Wednesday fined allies of the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro who made a “bad faith” attempt to overturn last month’s election result. After Bolsonaro lost the race to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October, Bolsonaro challenged the result by arguing that votes cast on certain voting machines shouldn’t have counted. His coalition claimed to have found “signs of irreparable … malfunction” in some of the machines. But Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the head of the country’s electoral court, rejected the challenge on and fined the parties in Bolsonaro’s coalition $4.3 million. “The complete bad faith of the plaintiff’s bizarre and illicit request... was proven, both by the refusal to add to the initial petition and the total absence of any evidence of irregularities and the existence of a totally fraudulent narrative of the facts,” De Moraes wrote in his final decision.Read it at Axios
TheDailyBeast

Retired Catholic Cardinal, 90, Convicted in Hong Kong Over Pro-Democracy Protests

ROME—A Hong Kong court has convicted 90-year-old retired Cardinal Joseph Zen as part of its continued crackdown on dissent.Zen was arrested under a new national security law last May as he tried to board a flight to Germany along with several other prominent activists, including pop singer Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng and scholar Hui Po-keung. The cardinal was found guilty Friday of failing to register a fund supporting pro-democracy protesters. He has been fined around $500 but spared jail time.The case has drawn global attention because it is the first time evidence was gathered using China’s controversial national security...
