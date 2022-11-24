2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta Township (Augusta Township, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.
The accident occurred in the area of Willow Road near Butler Road.
The officials responded to a report of a crash with injuries.
Upon the arrival of the officials, they found a man and a woman in the wreck. Both suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was identified to be 67-years-old while the woman was 66-years-old. There are no other details about their identity available.
The officials have said that the car has drifted off the roadway and struck a culvert. The reason why the driver drifted is being investigated.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal accident.
There are no other details available at this time.
November 24, 2022
Source: MLive News
Recent Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Detroit Accident News
- Grand Rapids Accident News
- Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0