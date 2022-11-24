ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta Township (Augusta Township, MI)

 3 days ago

The Michigan State Police reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the area of Willow Road near Butler Road.

The officials responded to a report of a crash with injuries.

Upon the arrival of the officials, they found a man and a woman in the wreck. Both suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified to be 67-years-old while the woman was 66-years-old. There are no other details about their identity available.

The officials have said that the car has drifted off the roadway and struck a culvert. The reason why the driver drifted is being investigated.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

November 24, 2022

Source: MLive News

