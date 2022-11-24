Effective: 2022-11-27 19:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 21.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Sunday was 21.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 21.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.6 feet on 08/30/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO