Effective: 2022-11-27 22:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog have developed or will develop across portions of South Texas late tonight through the morning. Expect visibilities generally 1 mile or less with a few locations seeing visibilities 1/4 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.

