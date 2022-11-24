ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Pokes His Head Through Paper Without Ripping It

By Aaron Abhishek
 3 days ago

Beating him in that challenge was Charles Barkley by showing him how it was done.

Credit: NBA on TNT/Instagram

Trust former Los Angeles Lakers legend, Shaquille O'Neal to have some fun whenever there is an opportunity. This time, he had fans in splits when he tried to poke his head through the paper without ripping it.

On the sets of NBA on TNT, the big man was given a piece of paper with a hole in it and was asked to poke it through his head, but couldn't rip it. Adding more to it was co-analyst Charles Barkley.

In a clip posted on the show's official Instagram page, O'Neal was trying to finish the task but had one idea that included ripping the paper, and he chose technicality to solve the problem.

Shaquille O'Neal Eventually Ended Up Ripping The Paper

After trying to fit his head into the paper, he gave it to a crew member next to him and asked him to tear it, following which he was seen demonstrating that he could indeed vault over that challenge.

Much to the amusement of the hosts who said he did rip the paper, O'Neal countered that he didn't. In his defense, there was nothing against another person doing it for him as he argued that point before Barkley showed him how it's done.

"Can you rip this paper for me?" he asked, and when he received it back, he was told that he already ripped it and had failed the contest.

"No, no...you said I can't rip the paper," he said when he was told that he couldn't tear it.

Beating him in that challenge was Barkley, who did manage to just put the paper on his head and tapped it twice to say he poked it rather than tearing it.

The show has always been more than just about basketball, especially when it comes to the chemistry and banter between O'Neal and Barkley .

From the latter's love for donuts to dissecting games and players' performances, the TNT show has been a staple and a massively followed piece of content on the network. Only time will tell who will win another of these hilarious tasks that make for good social media engagement.

