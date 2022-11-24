ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Slobodan Tedic doubtful for Barnsley's FA Cup tie against Crewe

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Slobodan Tedic remains a doubt ahead of Barnsley’s FA Cup second-round tie against Crewe at Oakwell on Saturday.

The on-loan Manchester City striker has missed the Tykes’ last two games after sustaining an ankle issue.

Matty Wolfe, Jordan Helliwell and Luke Thomas are still sidelined.

Boss Michael Duff is expected to bring a number of players back into his starting XI after making eight changes from last weekend’s 3-1 Sky Bet League One victory over MK Dons when Barnsley lost 2-1 at Port Vale in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday.

Crewe will again be without Courtney Baker-Richardson.

The forward continues his recovery from a hamstring injury that has seen him miss the League Two outfit’s last two matches.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Chris Long, who has been closing in on a return from an ankle problem.

Crewe have won all three of their games so far since Alex Morris stepped down as manager and Lee Bell took interim charge, the first of which was their 1-0 FA Cup first-round victory over Leyton Orient.

