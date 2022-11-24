Read full article on original website
mdmh-bloomington.com
Second shooting incident within two days on Indianapolis’ northeast side left a person in critical condition
Indianapolis, Indiana – A shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Indianapolis left one person suffering from serious wounds, prompting the police to conduct an investigation. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue, located close to the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, after receiving...
WTHR
UPDATE: IMPD homicide investigates man shot Sunday on near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dean on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
WTHR
IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
wrtv.com
18-year-old shot, killed in Bartholomew County
HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Hope. Police and deputies found Jesse Bragg, 18, of Hope with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 300 block of Elm Street. He died at the scene. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says...
WTHR
Fowler man arrested for reckless homicide in deadly shooting of Hope man
HOPE, Ind. — A Fowler 18-year-old is in the Bartholomew County Jail for the deadly shooting of another 18-year-old in Hope Saturday night. According to the sheriff's office, Jesse W. Bragg was shot in the chest inside a house on Elm Street in Hope. Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Person found dead in Lafayette alley had been shot
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a Lafayette alley Friday afternoon. A Lafayette Police Department spokesperson said the victim had been shot. A person who lives in the area of Sycamore and Green streets reported having found the body around 2 p.m.
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
WIBC.com
IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager suspected of killing three people last year is now arrested on drug-related charges
Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities have once again arrested a teenager who was suspected of fatally shooting two men and another teenager a year before, but this time on drug-related charges. The bodies of the victims were discovered in the vicinity of the 4400 block of South Meridian Street in...
Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side . A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit. The spokesperson said...
wrtv.com
Police investigating after person found dead in Lafayette alley
LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley on Friday. Officers found the victim near 60 Green Street and say he appeared to have been shot at least once. Police believe the victim was targeted. His identity has not been released by...
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation
INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
Man tells Columbus police he was sideswiped, shot by another man on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus Police detectives are looking for the driver who shot a man during a road rage incident on the east side of the city Thanksgiving afternoon. The man was grazed by one of the gunshots, but was not seriously injured. Police claim the suspect in the...
WIBC.com
Teenage Murder Suspect Arrested for Second Time
INDIANAPOLIS — For his 18th birthday, a teenage murder suspect was arrested a second time. Caden Smith, who faces three homicide charges, was arrested on Wednesday for violating a no-contact order and drug dealing. In 2021, Smith was charged for killing Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas on...
Man arrested in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Bartholomew County
A 20-year-old Edinburgh man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting late Thanksgiving Day, officials say.
Police: Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday evening. IMPD officers were investigating a report of shots fired when they came upon the crash near East 10th Street and North Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside the vehicle that had apparently been shot.
'Dangerous times' | Indianapolis pastor talks about impact of weekend violence
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a violent Thanksgiving weekend around Indianapolis. Community leaders said it was disappointing that the city can't seem to get a break, even during the holidays. "It just saddens me that year after year, families have to go through this but it's just a reality of...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Two people injured in a crash between a vehicle and a holiday-themed train in Hamilton County
Cicero, Indiana – Responding crews were sent to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train decked out for the holidays that runs this time of the year in Hamilton County. The crash occurred at around 8 in the evening at a railroad crossing located along...
Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting
The sheriff's office said Damion Bryant was identified as the shooter.
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
WTHR
