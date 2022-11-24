ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second shooting incident within two days on Indianapolis’ northeast side left a person in critical condition

Indianapolis, Indiana – A shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Indianapolis left one person suffering from serious wounds, prompting the police to conduct an investigation. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue, located close to the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, after receiving...
UPDATE: IMPD homicide investigates man shot Sunday on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dean on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
18-year-old shot, killed in Bartholomew County

HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Hope. Police and deputies found Jesse Bragg, 18, of Hope with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 300 block of Elm Street. He died at the scene. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says...
Police: Person found dead in Lafayette alley had been shot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a Lafayette alley Friday afternoon. A Lafayette Police Department spokesperson said the victim had been shot. A person who lives in the area of Sycamore and Green streets reported having found the body around 2 p.m.
IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side . A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit. The spokesperson said...
Police investigating after person found dead in Lafayette alley

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley on Friday. Officers found the victim near 60 Green Street and say he appeared to have been shot at least once. Police believe the victim was targeted. His identity has not been released by...
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
Teenage Murder Suspect Arrested for Second Time

INDIANAPOLIS — For his 18th birthday, a teenage murder suspect was arrested a second time. Caden Smith, who faces three homicide charges, was arrested on Wednesday for violating a no-contact order and drug dealing. In 2021, Smith was charged for killing Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas on...
Police: Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday evening. IMPD officers were investigating a report of shots fired when they came upon the crash near East 10th Street and North Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside the vehicle that had apparently been shot.
