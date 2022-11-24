ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Stormont first minister takes seat in House of Lords

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mJeN_0jMK6lUA00

Northern Ireland’s former first minister Dame Arlene Foster has taken her place in the House of Lords.

Dame Arlene, who left Stormont politics last year after resigning as leader of the DUP, takes the title Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee.

She will sit as a non-affiliated peer.

The former solicitor, who had been a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2003, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the upper chamber, where she swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

Lady Foster was flanked by her supporters, former deputy DUP leader Lord Dodds of Duncairn and Tory peer Lord Godson of Thorney Island.

Also taking his seat in the unelected chamber was Tory former MP Graham Evans.

Lord Evans of Rainow represented the Cheshire constituency of Weaver Vale between 2010-17, before losing his seat in the snap general election called by Theresa May.

He was flanked by supporters and fellow Tory peers Baroness Williams of Trafford and Lord Davies of Gower as he swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police say fatal stabbings of two boys, 16, a mile apart are ‘linked’

Police said the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked. One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon. As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed...
newschain

Starmer wants to cut taxes for working people ‘clobbered’ by Tories

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to cut taxes for working people and ruled out a Swiss-style deal with Brussels as he vowed to fight the next election on the economy. The Labour leader also argued his MPs should not be on picket lines as the country braces for sweeping public sector strikes over the festive period.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Section 30 after de facto referendum would ‘honour democracy’ – top SNP member

A section 30 order granted after a pro-independence win in a de facto referendum would “honour democracy”, the convener of the SNP’s policy group has said. Nicola Sturgeon this week said her party would push ahead with plans to run the next national election on a single issue in a bid to secure majority support in the country after the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament could not legislate for a referendum.
newschain

Rishi Sunak’s climate tsar latest Tory MP to announce exit plan

Rishi Sunak’s net-zero tsar Chris Skidmore has become the latest in a steady stream of Conservative MPs to announce they will not be running again for Parliament. The former minister said he would not be fighting to find another constituency when expected boundary changes abolish his Kingswood constituency. Mr...
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

Chinese officials affirm zero-Covid stance despite protests

Chinese authorities have affirmed their commitment to a severe “zero-Covid” strategy after crowds demanded the resignation of President Xi Jinping during protests against measures that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the protests or criticism of Mr Xi following the most...
newschain

Alba Party to hold independence conference next week

The party led by former first minister Alex Salmond will host a special conference next month to plot the “way forward” for the independence cause. Alba said on Sunday they will convene a special national assembly in Perth on December 10, which will be open to any member of the public and will be addressed by Mr Salmond.
newschain

Government urged to bring forward plan to tackle cancer treatment backlog

The Government must say whether it intends to bring forward new plans to address the cancer treatment backlog in the wake of the pandemic, the new Tory chairman of the health and social care committee has said. Conservative MP Steve Brine expressed doubt that the Government still intended to bring...
newschain

Sturgeon: Yes movement ‘galvanised’ by Supreme Court ruling on indyref2

The Supreme Court’s judgment has “galvanised” the Scottish independence movement, Nicola Sturgeon will say as she accuses opposition parties of making a “catastrophic miscalculation”. The court ruled this week that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally legislate to stage a second referendum without the approval of...
newschain

Limiting foreign student numbers may bankrupt universities – Government adviser

Universities could go bankrupt if the Government limits the number of foreign students in a bid to bring down net migration, an adviser on immigration policy has warned. Rishi Sunak’s potential plan to clamp down on international students taking “low-quality” degrees could “send many universities over the edge”, particularly in poorer regions, the chairman of the Government’s Migration Advisory Committee said.
newschain

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

Belarus’s foreign minister Vladimir Makei, a long-time associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at the age of 64. Authorities did not name the cause of death, and Mr Makei was not known to suffer any chronic illness. Before becoming foreign minister in 2012, he served as Mr...
newschain

Government’s failure to insulate homes costs taxpayers £9bn a year – Lib Dems

The Government’s failure to insulate Britain’s draughty homes could cost taxpayers around £9 billion a year, new analysis shows. The Liberal Democrats said upgrading houses would not only lower people’s energy bills in the long run, but also reduce the cost of the Government’s energy price guarantee.
newschain

Europe works to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

European officials are working to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months – pledging to send more support to mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbour, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed...
newschain

What the papers say – November 28

Protests in China and Matt Hancock’s third-place finish on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are among the stories leading the papers at the start of the working week. The Telegraph and Metro report Chinese protesters have called for the resignation of leader Xi Jinping...
newschain

London Fire Brigade culture review ‘must be nothing short of watershed moment’

The independent culture review of London Fire Brigade (LFB) contains “abhorrent” details and “must be nothing short of a watershed moment”, Sadiq Khan has said. The Mayor of London said that for LFB to be trusted to protect all Londoners it must be a workplace free from discrimination, unfairness and inequality where people of all backgrounds can thrive.
newschain

Slowdown in European doctors working in NHS following Brexit, says think tank

More than 4,000 European doctors have opted not to work in the NHS following the Brexit vote in 2016, research has revealed. According to analysis from the Nuffield Trust health think tank, the pre-Brexit number of doctor specialists working in the NHS in 2021 was forecast to be 41,321. However...
newschain

Smart prospect Maximilian could go to Cheltenham, with options limited

Maximilian will be handed an entry for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on December 10, as Donald McCain battles with a lack of options in his quest to get the unbeaten six-year-old further hurdling experience. The Owners Group charge caught the eye when winning a pair of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy