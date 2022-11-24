Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Blinding eye disease strongly associated with serious forms of cardiovascular disease
Patients with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, are also highly likely to have either underlying heart damage from heart failure and heart attacks, or advanced heart valve disease, or carotid artery disease associated with certain types of strokes, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.
streetwisereports.com
FDA Awards Breakthrough Therapy Status for AMD Drug
Biopharmaceutical company Iveric bio, Inc. (ISEE:NASDAQ), which concentrates its efforts on discovering and developing new treatments options for orphan inherited retinal diseases, Thursday announced that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for avacincaptad pegol (ACP, also known as Zimura®), a novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)."
Benzinga
FDA Approves UniQure's Hemgenix, First Hemophilia B Gene Therapy For Adults
UniQure N.V.'s QURE partner CSL Limited CSLLY has received FDA approval for Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), a one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B. CSL licensed the exclusive global rights to Hemgenix from uniQure in May 2021. UniQure has received about $500 million so far from CSL and will also be eligible...
cgtlive.com
Final Patient With TD β-thalassemia Dosed in Gene-edited Cell Therapy Trial
The final patient has completed dosing in the multicenter phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04925206) of EdiGene’s ET-01, an investigational autologous CRISPR-Cas9 Modified CD34+ human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell product intended to treat transfusion dependent β-thalassemia (TDT).1. ET-01 features a CRISPR/Cas9-modified erythroid-specific enhancer of the BCL11A gene. The...
Medical News Today
FDA approves AstraZeneca's Imfinzi, Imjudo for metastatic lung cancer
Cancer death rates have declined significantly over the past 20 years according to the. (CDC), yet some types of cancer remain difficult to treat. , and it has the highest death rate in the United States. Following the publication of the trial results, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has...
reviewofoptometry.com
Cataract Surgery Positively Correlated to AMD Progression
While it remains unknown whether cataract surgery directly affects the risk of AMD and its progression, researchers recently reported that the association between the two appears to become more significant with longer follow-up periods. Photo: Wikicommons/Augen33. Click image to enlarge. As the US population ages, the number of people with...
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
Zacks.com
PerkinElmer's (PKI) New Viral Vector Assays to Boost Workflows
PKI - Free Report) recently launched ready-to-use Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAV) Detection Kits to aid researchers working on gene therapies for various serious diseases. The validated and fully-automatable assays are built on PerkinElmer's proprietary AlphaLISA technology. The latest launch will likely expand PerkinElmer's cell and gene therapy portfolio, which includes...
Medical News Today
Age-related macular degeneration: Cholesterol, diabetes drugs may lower risk
Researchers investigated the effects of multiple medications on the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The findings show that lipid-lowering drugs and anti-diabetic drugs are linked to lower AMD prevalence. The study authors noted that further research is needed to confirm their results and understand the underlying mechanisms. Age-related macular...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Study estimates the lifetime benefit of combination therapy in patients with kidney disease without diabetes
New research in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology highlights the potential to lower the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) complications by delaying or even preventing kidney failure and premature death if currently available treatments are appropriately utilized—specifically, offering patients combination therapy of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and/or angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE inhibitors/ARBs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.
Zacks.com
QIAGEN's (QGEN) New Monkeypox Test to Aid Faster Identification
QIAGEN N.V. (. QGEN - Free Report) recently announced the launch of its monkeypox (MPXV) test for its NeuMoDx automated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) platform — NeuMoDx MPXV Test Strip — to strengthen surveillance and research into the current outbreak in non-endemic regions. The test, currently for research use only (RUO), is a multiplex test that identifies both clades (variants) of monkeypox.
technologynetworks.com
HIV Infection Leaves a "Memory" in Cells
Though antiretroviral therapy has made HIV a manageable disease, people living with HIV often suffer from chronic inflammation. This can put them at an increased risk of developing comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive dysfunction, impacting the longevity and quality of their lives. Now, a new study in Cell Reports explains why chronic inflammation may be happening and how suppression or even eradication of HIV in the body may not resolve it.
Zacks.com
Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves
SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
MedicalXpress
Screening all older adults aged 40-70 years would find undiagnosed type 2 diabetes cases at least two years earlier
Using a standard diabetes test to screen all UK adults aged 40-70 years would find undiagnosed cases of type 2 diabetes more than two years earlier, and help those people begin treatment at a much earlier stage in their condition. The study is published in Diabetologia and is by Dr. Katie Young, Dr. John Dennis and Dr. Nicholas Thomas, University of Exeter, UK, and colleagues.
Zacks.com
Incyte (INCY) Outperforms YTD: Will the Momentum Continue?
INCY - Free Report) have gained 5.9% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 19.7%. In fact, Incyte is one of the handful of stocks that has been outperforming the biotech industry in 2022. Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi continues to drive growth for the company through...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Growth Stocks to Gain From a Likely Year-End Rally
Just 25 days of trading are left to complete 2022, which has been rather disappointing. Throughout the year, the inflation rate has stayed at a 40-year high due to the complete devastation of the global supply-chain system, which has been further complicated by the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have tumbled 5.9%, 15.5% and 27.9%, respectively.
Zacks.com
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margin Falls
EXAS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, narrower than the net loss of 97 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The metric was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. Revenues in Detail. Third-quarter consolidated...
