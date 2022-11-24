ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EA apologizes for calling customer 'milkshake brain' on the Need for Speed Twitter account

By Kirk McKeand
 3 days ago

They say they "got caught up in the hype".

It's another normal day in the video game industry and the Need for Speed Twitter account has walked back some edgy replies, in which they called one fan "milkshake brain" and told them to "cry about it".

"Witty" banter has been an increasingly popular tactic for getting your brand's social media posts in front of more eyes. It works for Sonic and it works for Wendy's, but there's a fine line between funny and cringe.

The whole ordeal started when the Need for Speed account posted a pre-order deal for Need for Speed Unbound that gives players early access to the game. Some fans didn't like this and complained in the replies, which led to the Need for Speed account to start dropping insults.

It looks like publisher EA wasn't happy because the account has since published an apology. Read it in the tweet below:

At least everyone's learned their lesson here, right? Don't try to make people laugh when you're about as funny as hemorrhoids.

The original tweets have since been deleted.

