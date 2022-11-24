ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsans shop local for 'Small Business Saturday'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The weekend after Thanksgiving has definitely sounded like the holidays, with a mix of Christmas classics and cash registers. According to a BankRate survey, more Americans planned to shop Small Business Saturday, than Black Friday. Nearly 60% said they would hit the shops on Saturday.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bass Pro Shop sees long line ahead of Black Friday shopping

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There were a lot of very tired Black Friday shoppers across Green County Friday night. NewsChannel 8 visited Bass Pro Shop in Broken Arrow Friday morning. We're told shoppers were lined up and waiting when workers arrived at 2:30 a.m. The store opened at 5...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Route 66 Twinkle Tour returns for 4th season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is bringing back it's Route 66 Twinkle Tour for the 2022 holiday season. Businesses along Route 66 are invited to decorate to make America's Main Street festive. Twelve businesses are participating so far, with more than 50 stops along the route.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Penn Square Mall evacuated due to fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Penn Square Mall was evacuated on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year due to a fire. No injuries were reported, but the entire mall was evacuated just before noon on Sunday, according to our sister station KOKH. Firefighters believe the main...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Route 66 Village to turn Christmas Train lights on

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's only full sized Christmas Train will be glowing Saturday night. That's because the Route 66 Village will be turning it's festive lights on for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Families can drink hot cocoa, eat holiday treats, listen to Christmas music and take...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans participate in Turkey Trot after Thanksgiving Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This post-Thanksgiving tradition is big for some Tulsans. The Turkey Trot 5K and fun run in downtown Tulsa was held Friday morning. "This is my future daughter-in-law and this is our first thing to do together," said Joanne Moore, 5K finished. "She said 'Would you do this with me?" and I said 'Sure, why not?'"
TULSA, OK
KTUL

USPS opens registration to adopt letters to Santa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The season of giving is here, and the United States Postal Service is putting out the call for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up to adopt letters to Santa. USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rainy Saturday to begin weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rainy and cool Saturday will start Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. The high will be around 50 degrees. Tulsa could see up to half an inch in rain. The rain showers will begin to move out...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Winterfest celebrating 15th anniversary in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Celebrating it's 15th anniversary, Winterfest still has the magic to leave you speechless. Luliana Wheat is one of the folks who helps make it all happen, and also makes skating look easy. "Obviously I skate and so I make sure that everything’s running ok on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police warn of gun thefts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 40 guns a month are reported stolen from Tulsans' cars, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half were stolen while the car was unlocked. These reports...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Blue Whale of Catoosa turns lights on

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
CATOOSA, OK
KTUL

U.S. Postal Inspector shares tips to protect your presents from porch pirates

TULSA, Okla. — In the weeks leading up to the holidays, millions of packages will be sent out. It's also a popular time for porch pirates to poach your presents. "Porch pirates are opportunistic in nature, just like mail thieves," said U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Eckert. "And they're not necessarily targeting anything. It's just kind of a random pick, they just want something that's easy."
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest alleged burglary suspect, accomplices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested multiple people Saturday following a burglary at Freddie's Hamburgers on 11th Street near Memorial on Nov. 2. Three AR-15 style rifles, two shotguns, and a pistol were stolen from the restaurant. Security video helped officers identify the suspect as George Barrows. On...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System

TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
TULSA, OK

