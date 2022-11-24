Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsans shop local for 'Small Business Saturday'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The weekend after Thanksgiving has definitely sounded like the holidays, with a mix of Christmas classics and cash registers. According to a BankRate survey, more Americans planned to shop Small Business Saturday, than Black Friday. Nearly 60% said they would hit the shops on Saturday.
KTUL
Bass Pro Shop sees long line ahead of Black Friday shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There were a lot of very tired Black Friday shoppers across Green County Friday night. NewsChannel 8 visited Bass Pro Shop in Broken Arrow Friday morning. We're told shoppers were lined up and waiting when workers arrived at 2:30 a.m. The store opened at 5...
KTUL
Route 66 Twinkle Tour returns for 4th season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is bringing back it's Route 66 Twinkle Tour for the 2022 holiday season. Businesses along Route 66 are invited to decorate to make America's Main Street festive. Twelve businesses are participating so far, with more than 50 stops along the route.
KTUL
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
KTUL
Penn Square Mall evacuated due to fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Penn Square Mall was evacuated on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year due to a fire. No injuries were reported, but the entire mall was evacuated just before noon on Sunday, according to our sister station KOKH. Firefighters believe the main...
KTUL
Route 66 Village to turn Christmas Train lights on
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's only full sized Christmas Train will be glowing Saturday night. That's because the Route 66 Village will be turning it's festive lights on for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Families can drink hot cocoa, eat holiday treats, listen to Christmas music and take...
KTUL
Tulsans participate in Turkey Trot after Thanksgiving Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This post-Thanksgiving tradition is big for some Tulsans. The Turkey Trot 5K and fun run in downtown Tulsa was held Friday morning. "This is my future daughter-in-law and this is our first thing to do together," said Joanne Moore, 5K finished. "She said 'Would you do this with me?" and I said 'Sure, why not?'"
KTUL
USPS opens registration to adopt letters to Santa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The season of giving is here, and the United States Postal Service is putting out the call for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up to adopt letters to Santa. USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity...
KTUL
Rainy Saturday to begin weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rainy and cool Saturday will start Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. The high will be around 50 degrees. Tulsa could see up to half an inch in rain. The rain showers will begin to move out...
Tally's Good Food Cafe Serves Free Thanksgiving Meal For Anyone
A local restaurant is carrying on tradition of providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who walks in. The owner says it's his way of showing his gratitude, sharing joy and food with others. On a rainy Thanksgiving morning, people lined up outside Tally’s Good Food Cafe. "It means...
KTUL
Winterfest celebrating 15th anniversary in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Celebrating it's 15th anniversary, Winterfest still has the magic to leave you speechless. Luliana Wheat is one of the folks who helps make it all happen, and also makes skating look easy. "Obviously I skate and so I make sure that everything’s running ok on...
KTUL
Tulsa Botanic Garden to turn on Botanic Garden of Lights for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Botanical Garden's 5th annual Botanic Garden of Lights will kick-off Friday evening. Families can see a herd "frost bison" grazing in the fields or "ice giants" tending to the gardens. The botanic garden will offer warm drinks like hot cocoa, spiced cider and...
KTUL
City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
KTUL
Tulsa police warn of gun thefts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 40 guns a month are reported stolen from Tulsans' cars, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half were stolen while the car was unlocked. These reports...
KTUL
Blue Whale of Catoosa turns lights on
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
KTUL
U.S. Postal Inspector shares tips to protect your presents from porch pirates
TULSA, Okla. — In the weeks leading up to the holidays, millions of packages will be sent out. It's also a popular time for porch pirates to poach your presents. "Porch pirates are opportunistic in nature, just like mail thieves," said U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Eckert. "And they're not necessarily targeting anything. It's just kind of a random pick, they just want something that's easy."
KTUL
Muskogee man hit, killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker along Highway 69
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man working to put a vehicle on a wrecker on the side of the highway died after he was hit by an oncoming car. Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to Highway 69 just south of County Road 750 near Wagoner.
KTUL
Overturned semitrailer at Interstate 40 Fort Smith junction; troopers advise to avoid area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol are currently on a scene of an overturned semitrailer at the Interstate 40 Fort Smith junction. All westbound lanes of I-40 will be closed so crews can clear the scene of the crash. Traffic is being diverted onto northbound I-35. Troopers...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest alleged burglary suspect, accomplices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested multiple people Saturday following a burglary at Freddie's Hamburgers on 11th Street near Memorial on Nov. 2. Three AR-15 style rifles, two shotguns, and a pistol were stolen from the restaurant. Security video helped officers identify the suspect as George Barrows. On...
news9.com
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
