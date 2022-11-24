Big Issue vendors are to be given free sim cards and data vouchers to help them cope with the worsening cost-of-living crisis.Virgin Media O2 announced it will be working with the Big Issue Group to support all the magazine’s vendors.Last year, O2 gave more than 200 Big vendors free data plans, enabling them to take contactless payments, providing vital support at a time when half of magazine sales are via contactless.This year the company will be offering monthly data to the magazine’s entire network of vendors.On average, vendors who use contactless make 35% more than those who do not.By extending...

9 HOURS AGO