Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Perfect weather for football Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are in for a great forecast today, especially if you are heading to the Shoe!. High pressure allows us to stay dry and quiet throughout most of today. At times, we will even see some sunshine overhead. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Afternoon sun, mild temps on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early rain Friday will give way to afternoon sun and mild temperatures that will hang around this weekend. Conditions will be dry for the huge Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, followed by rain and wind for the region on Sunday. FRIDAY: Early scattered showers & clouds,...
WSYX ABC6
Travel at John Glenn light during one of the busiest travel days of year
Millions of Americans traveled during Thanksgiving weekend. Whether via road or air, but the Sunday following the holiday is known as the busiest day to travel for the holiday weekend. However, travel was light through John Glenn during the morning and travelers avoided any issues. A number of travelers were...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus bars and restaurants gear up for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's called The Game for a reason. On Saturday, tens of thousands of fans will fill The Shoe and bars across Columbus. "It’s going to be a wild weekend," Andrew Quintana, a managing partner for Parlay Sporting Club and Kitchen, said. The bar and...
WSYX ABC6
Black Friday shoppers pack stores in Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several family members were among those waiting for stores to open in Polaris early on Black Friday. They wore green shirts sporting the message "On Dasher On Dancer On Mastercard & Visa." ABC 6's Mike McCarthy asked one of them if they still do all...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Horton and Stewart from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Horton and Stewart from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families. Both Horton and Stewart are young and energetic and came into the shelter as strays. They will be available for adoption on Saturday.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Division of Police gears up for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is getting geared up for The Game. A video shared on social media shows how the division is getting ready for Saturday's high-stakes matchup inside The Shoe. The video shows officers crossing out Ms on cruisers with red Xs, CPD's...
WSYX ABC6
House divided: Ohio State fan living with a Wolverine
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — In this Marion household, even the holidays are split. That's because Felicia Jackson is a diehard Buckeye fan but lives with a Michigan fan. "I'm a Buckeye for life," Jackson said. "It's in the DNA. That's it. It's Michigan, nothing else as far as college,"...
WSYX ABC6
No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight...
WSYX ABC6
Pregnant woman dies in deadly Madison County crash, newborn baby critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is dead and her newborn baby is in critical condition after a car crash in Madison County Saturday morning. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle, single-fatality crash that occurred on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast at the intersection of Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast around 11 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said officers responded to a residence Friday near Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue around 7 p.m. The mother told police her 12-year-old daughter was missing. Police said Roslyn Stephanie...
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Michigan: Buckeyes announce injury report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State shared its injury report for Saturday's heavyweight bout with Michigan. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the biggest names on the injured list. Henderson has been in and out of the lineup for much of the season, while Smith-Njigba has barely played since the season opener against Notre Dame.
WSYX ABC6
The Game: Ohio State-Michigan by the numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will face off Saturday in a meeting of college football giants. This year's meeting between the two undefeated teams is one of the most anticipated in recent memory with the winner punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State drops to No. 5 in AP poll after Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Wolverines took Ohio State's long-held No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll after beating the Buckeyes 45-23 for their second win in a row. Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the AP poll since week six. They're now ranked...
WSYX ABC6
Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
WSYX ABC6
13-year-old girl struck by bullet shot into Wedgewood apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet shot into an apartment within the Wedgewood Apartment Complex early Sunday morning. Police said an unknown suspect fired a gun into an apartment within the complex around 1:29 a.m. The teen was treated for a minor injury...
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Michigan: Urban Meyer weighs in on rivalry, shares prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who was 7-0 against Michigan, is in town with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff team this week. He shared with Clay Hall his thoughts on the rivalry and on Saturday's game specifically. "I grew up in the 10 Year...
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Michigan: Here's how to trash talk your friends from up north
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hanging with some Michigan friends or relatives this holiday weekend? We've got a cheat sheet for you if you're looking to start some trouble:. + Ohio State has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series, and 15 of the last 17. +...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State wins annual Blood Battle against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State has already picked up one win heading into The Game. Ohio State defeated the University of Michigan in the 41st annual Blood Battle. Ohio State collected 1,630 pints of blood while Michigan collected 1,553. Both schools surpassed their goal of collecting 1,500 pints...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State to honor 23 seniors during The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When Ohio State takes on Michigan Saturday in The Game, the Buckeyes will also be honoring 23 seniors who will be in Ohio Stadium one final time as players. Seniors who will be honored are:. Cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar. Offensive lineman Ryan Smith. Safety Tanner McCalister.
Comments / 0