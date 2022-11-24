ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Perfect weather for football Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are in for a great forecast today, especially if you are heading to the Shoe!. High pressure allows us to stay dry and quiet throughout most of today. At times, we will even see some sunshine overhead. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Afternoon sun, mild temps on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early rain Friday will give way to afternoon sun and mild temperatures that will hang around this weekend. Conditions will be dry for the huge Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, followed by rain and wind for the region on Sunday. FRIDAY: Early scattered showers & clouds,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Travel at John Glenn light during one of the busiest travel days of year

Millions of Americans traveled during Thanksgiving weekend. Whether via road or air, but the Sunday following the holiday is known as the busiest day to travel for the holiday weekend. However, travel was light through John Glenn during the morning and travelers avoided any issues. A number of travelers were...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus bars and restaurants gear up for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's called The Game for a reason. On Saturday, tens of thousands of fans will fill The Shoe and bars across Columbus. "It’s going to be a wild weekend," Andrew Quintana, a managing partner for Parlay Sporting Club and Kitchen, said. The bar and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Black Friday shoppers pack stores in Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several family members were among those waiting for stores to open in Polaris early on Black Friday. They wore green shirts sporting the message "On Dasher On Dancer On Mastercard & Visa." ABC 6's Mike McCarthy asked one of them if they still do all...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Division of Police gears up for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is getting geared up for The Game. A video shared on social media shows how the division is getting ready for Saturday's high-stakes matchup inside The Shoe. The video shows officers crossing out Ms on cruisers with red Xs, CPD's...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

House divided: Ohio State fan living with a Wolverine

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — In this Marion household, even the holidays are split. That's because Felicia Jackson is a diehard Buckeye fan but lives with a Michigan fan. "I'm a Buckeye for life," Jackson said. "It's in the DNA. That's it. It's Michigan, nothing else as far as college,"...
MARION, OH
WSYX ABC6

No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pregnant woman dies in deadly Madison County crash, newborn baby critically injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is dead and her newborn baby is in critical condition after a car crash in Madison County Saturday morning. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle, single-fatality crash that occurred on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast at the intersection of Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast around 11 a.m.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said officers responded to a residence Friday near Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue around 7 p.m. The mother told police her 12-year-old daughter was missing. Police said Roslyn Stephanie...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSU-Michigan: Buckeyes announce injury report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State shared its injury report for Saturday's heavyweight bout with Michigan. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the biggest names on the injured list. Henderson has been in and out of the lineup for much of the season, while Smith-Njigba has barely played since the season opener against Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Game: Ohio State-Michigan by the numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will face off Saturday in a meeting of college football giants. This year's meeting between the two undefeated teams is one of the most anticipated in recent memory with the winner punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State drops to No. 5 in AP poll after Michigan loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Wolverines took Ohio State's long-held No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll after beating the Buckeyes 45-23 for their second win in a row. Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the AP poll since week six. They're now ranked...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

13-year-old girl struck by bullet shot into Wedgewood apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet shot into an apartment within the Wedgewood Apartment Complex early Sunday morning. Police said an unknown suspect fired a gun into an apartment within the complex around 1:29 a.m. The teen was treated for a minor injury...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State wins annual Blood Battle against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State has already picked up one win heading into The Game. Ohio State defeated the University of Michigan in the 41st annual Blood Battle. Ohio State collected 1,630 pints of blood while Michigan collected 1,553. Both schools surpassed their goal of collecting 1,500 pints...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State to honor 23 seniors during The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When Ohio State takes on Michigan Saturday in The Game, the Buckeyes will also be honoring 23 seniors who will be in Ohio Stadium one final time as players. Seniors who will be honored are:. Cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar. Offensive lineman Ryan Smith. Safety Tanner McCalister.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy