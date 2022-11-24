ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Spokane public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

 3 days ago
I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Spokane public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?

