Akron, OH

Are Akron public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

Ask Akron
 3 days ago
I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Akron public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?

Honorable Dre
3d ago

I don't think it's bad as people make it out to be. Whatever happened to kids wearing uniforms and curfew why do we keep treating these kids like they run the show we gotta take back control and stop being scared of them.

Jeff Welch
3d ago

PROBABLY ! the major problem is liberal progressive socialist teachers and administrators pushing there perverted agenda !!! there are however some very good teachers but they're becoming few and far between !!!

Loveable Porch Mutt
3d ago

Teacher's union has got to go. Vouchers is the way. to go. Quit teaching gender crap, teach them cursive instead.

