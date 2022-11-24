ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Tacoma public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

 3 days ago
I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Tacoma public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?

Ron Maggiolino
3d ago

Yes they are, without a doubt. The state of Washington ranks 49th in education across America. Tacoma isn’t the only education area in the state where the numbers are atrocious.

