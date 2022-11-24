ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Lansing public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

 3 days ago
I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Lansing public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?

James Roger Bell
3d ago

If you are an engaged parent who attends conferences you can help navigate the Lansing schools to programs and opportunities you will not find in the suburbs. Lansing has 1% of all the immigrants in the U.S. Educating this non English speaking population will mean test scores may struggle, but your child will experience a multicultural and multi racial wotld. So unless you see your child living a life in a predominately rural, predominately white 1950s style future, then there is a real advantage to be in classes of children of multiethnic backgrounds. It is their future. After working at the IB PROGRAM at Eastern I have seen my students move on to Harvard, Yale, Emory University, U of M, Stanford, Boston College, MSU. They have become doctors, professors, PBS radio announcers, teachers, political activists. The quality and profesdionalism of the teaching staff can measure up to any suburban schools.

