1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Elk Grove (Elk Grove, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Elk Grove Police reported a pedestrian accident on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway around 5:15 a.m.

According to the officials, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian has been identified to be an adult male. Any other details pertaining to the victim's identity have not been disclosed.

The officials have not given a description of the suspect vehicle as of the moment.

The cause of the fatal accident is being investigated.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the hit-and-run crash .

There are no other details available at the moment.

November 24, 2022

Source: Sacramento Bee

