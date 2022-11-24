Effective: 2022-11-29 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Polk; Rusk WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Chisago County. In Wisconsin, Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO