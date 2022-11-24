ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: World Cup, Small Business Saturday, treelighting

By Adriana Mendez
 3 days ago
Many of us are entertaining family and friends following Thanksgiving this weekend. What better time to enjoy what Milwaukee has to offer than now!

TMJ4 compiled a list of fun events happening in the Milwaukee area and southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Check them out below:

FRIDAY

USA vs. England
World Cup
Multiple Bars holding watch parties


A Jolly Holiday
Multiple times– Dec. 31, 2022
Skylight Music Theatre
158 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI

Greendale Holiday Tree Lighting
6:00 p.m.
Historic Downtown Center of Greendale
5602 Broad St.
Greendale
53129

Milwaukee Bucks v. Cleveland Cavaliers
7:00 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Milwaukee
53203

JINGLE BUS TOURS
-December 30
Thu – Sun | 6pm to 9pm
The Avenue 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Candy Cane Lane Kickoff
W. Oklahoma Ave., West Allis, WI 53227

SATURDAY
Small Business Saturday

Hip Hop Nutcracker
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202
7:30 p.m.

Admirals vs. Rockford
KIDS CARNIVAL NIGHT
6:00 p.m.
UW Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Turkey Trot 5K - Brookfield, WI
7:00 a.m.
Fox Brook Park
2925 N. Barker Rd.
Brookfield
53045

SUNDAY
Milwaukee Markers Market
Discovery World Museum
500 N. Harbor Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Bucks v. Dallas Mavericks
7:00 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Milwaukee
53203

SANTA’S MAILBOX
November 1 – December 12
Cathedral Square Park
Place a child’s letter to Santa in Santa’s Mailbox. Be sure to include a return address because Santa and his extra special helpers will ensure each child receives a personalized reply. Holiday spirit delivers the letters – no postage required!

Related
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past. ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style. "People have a...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Photos of Wisconsin Vets on Vietnam wall featured in Highground exhibit

NEILLSVILLE — Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville has a photo. Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee has a photo. Their photos – and more than 1,100 others – were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsinites not deterred by higher Christmas tree prices

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you nabbed a Christmas tree this weekend, you aren't alone. Christmas tree lots here in southeast Wisconsin say their stock is moving fast this year, despite an increase in price. "Starting off extremely well again, for only being open two days we're almost half done...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.  While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

