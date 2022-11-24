Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: World Cup, Small Business Saturday, treelighting

Many of us are entertaining family and friends following Thanksgiving this weekend. What better time to enjoy what Milwaukee has to offer than now!

TMJ4 compiled a list of fun events happening in the Milwaukee area and southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Check them out below:

FRIDAY

USA vs. England

World Cup

Multiple Bars holding watch parties

Click here

A Jolly Holiday

Multiple times– Dec. 31, 2022

Skylight Music Theatre

158 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI

Greendale Holiday Tree Lighting

6:00 p.m.

Historic Downtown Center of Greendale

5602 Broad St.

Greendale

53129

Milwaukee Bucks v. Cleveland Cavaliers

7:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee

53203

JINGLE BUS TOURS

-December 30

Thu – Sun | 6pm to 9pm

The Avenue 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Candy Cane Lane Kickoff

W. Oklahoma Ave., West Allis, WI 53227

SATURDAY

Small Business Saturday

Hip Hop Nutcracker

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

7:30 p.m.

Admirals vs. Rockford

KIDS CARNIVAL NIGHT

6:00 p.m.

UW Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Turkey Trot 5K - Brookfield, WI

7:00 a.m.

Fox Brook Park

2925 N. Barker Rd.

Brookfield

53045

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Markers Market

Discovery World Museum

500 N. Harbor Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Bucks v. Dallas Mavericks

7:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee

53203

SANTA’S MAILBOX

November 1 – December 12

Cathedral Square Park

Place a child’s letter to Santa in Santa’s Mailbox. Be sure to include a return address because Santa and his extra special helpers will ensure each child receives a personalized reply. Holiday spirit delivers the letters – no postage required!

