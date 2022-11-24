Read full article on original website
WNCT
Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving brings
Thanksgiving is a fun holiday but it can also be stressful for those who protect and serve. WNCT's Caitlin Richards spent some time with one of the Greenville Fire/Rescue teams to find out how they celebrate and serve on the holiday. Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving …. Thanksgiving is...
cbs17
How first responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rocky Mount, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. It comes after many of them had to work on holiday and possibly miss dinner with their families to serve the community. Bethel...
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
WNCT
Greenville Mall reopens, victims identified, search for suspect continues
The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning after a shooting there Friday night sent two men to the hospital. More details on the shooting have also been released by Greenville Police. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr spoke with some of those who were in the mall Friday when the shooting happened. Greenville...
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
WITN
Greenville shoppers search for Black Friday deals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday shopping season is officially here. This Black Friday, many families around Eastern Carolina were up early to head out in search of deals. “Always a tradition, always. We go every year,” Angela Smith said. “We get up early in the morning, get coffee, and...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
WITN
Shoppers flock to stores for last-minute Thanksgiving items
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some stores here in the east are open this holiday, allowing residents to stop by for last-minute shopping to prepare for dinner. WITN caught up with Shantay Warren, who said heading to the store before today wasn’t an option. “Last minute for me, I work...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County marriages
The following marriages were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/06, Ashley Dawn Ferguson to Kevin Dwayne Toteno. 10/13, Marilian Pamela Lara to William Tyler Adams. 10/10, Tierra Kashauna Jones to Bryan Antonio Simmons. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 10/05, Kayla Elizabeth Baysden to Larry...
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
WITN
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
Blounts Creek 19-year-old has eyes on competing at NBHA World again
BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Blounts Creek 19-year-old is making plans to go back to the National Barrel Horse Association world championship with her horse, Rocky. It will be her second appearance in the NBHA event. 19-year-old Barrel racer, Jasmine Street, said, “Being with my horse is the best part because it’s a bond […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
WITN
Greene Central football player killed in crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
Man dies after being shot in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a man died after being shot Sunday afternoon. The Kinston Police Department reports sending officers to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive after getting a call at around 4 p.m. of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They arrived and, along with Lenoir County […]
Pitt County DSS seeks community help for those in need through Holiday Cheer program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina continues to experience record levels of need in foster care. In the state, more than 11,000 children are waiting for a home. According to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services, that’s a jump from just five years ago. In Pitt County, DSS has around 225 children in […]
(1) Tarboro runs past (4) Northampton County for 45-20 win to reach 1A East Final
Tarboro, N.C. — No. 1 seed Tarboro never trailed and used multi-touchdown performances from Kamerine McDowell-Moore and Mason Satterfield to top No. 4 seed Northampton County 45-20 Friday night, advancing to the 1A East regional final of the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs. Tarboro (12-1, 6-0) is one...
