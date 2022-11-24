A quick blast of winter weather overnight tonight and lingering through early afternoon for the eastern highlands and western Wyoming will be the first storm to give us some travel concerns for the holiday weekend. Snow begins for the valley around 7am tomorrow morning along the I-15 corridor, and tracks quickly east, ending after a dusting to possible 1"+ for mountain ridges, and western Wyoming. Freezing conditions overnight from 18 in Jackson to 20's in the valley will create visibility hazards and slick roads early. We take a break from snow during the afternoon tomorrow and then have some cloudy, dreary conditions on Sunday - with the exception of snow/slush continuing for upper highland areas into Sunday morning, especially areas north of Rexburg and around Island Park, adding to any previous snow totals.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO