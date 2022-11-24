ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Christmas tree farm owner talks inflation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when people are searching for the perfect Christmas tree. The folks over at Calandro’s Christmas Trees in Baton Rouge have been in business for more than 60 years. Since they opened the week of Nov. 21, Raymond Calandro...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Group looks to send care packages to soldiers oversees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group called BR Soldier Outreach is working to send Christmas care packages to soldiers serving overseas. The group is hoping to send the packages to more than 200 soldiers stationed in South Korea. In order to make the mission happen, your help is needed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
GROSSE TETE, LA
WAFB

Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel. Officials said I-10, I-12, and I-110 could all be affected by the extra vehicles on the road. Please be careful.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Get a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day from St. Vincent de Paul

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving is a huge holiday across the Capital Region, but not everyone is fortunate enough to celebrate. St. Vincent de Paul is aiming to change that for thousands of families to make sure they have a holiday meal in traditional fashion. Michael Acaldo, President and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Travelers prepare for busy Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Travelers at Baton Rouge Metro Airport said this part of their trip was smooth, but still recommended being prepared. Whether traveling by plane or car, many people who live in Baton Rouge are heading home for Thanksgiving. “So we’re not experiencing any cancellations or delays...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Thanksgiving starts dry, finishes wet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An active weather pattern will be in store for our area the next several days with increasing rain chances this afternoon into this evening. Under mostly cloudy skies, Thanksgiving will be warm in the low to mid 70s with an 80% chance of showers and storms late today into tonight, rain may be heavy at times.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WBRSO Christmas Crusade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office is looking for toys and clothes to give to families in need for the holiday season. Deputies at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are putting on their annual Christmas Crusade Toy drive, and they need all the help they can get to make sure every family has something under the tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Traditional Music

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Students at one Louisiana university are able to study Cajun fiddle, the accordion, and even learn how to sing Cajun French songs, and get a degree in it. It’s called ‘traditional music,’ and you can hear the music as you walk down the hall at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Nov. 27. Deputies believe the shooting happened at a storage facility in the 13000 block of Florida Boulevard, which is near South Flannery Road, around 1:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BBB offers tips to safely shop on Cyber Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As many people plan to take advantage of the online deals offered by stores for Cyber Monday, the Better Business Bureau has some advice to help you safely make purchases. Information provided by Better Business Bureau:. The Monday following Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Black Friday in store hours for shoppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re going shopping for deals this Black Friday store times will vary. Most stores will be open for Black Friday, but they also have online deals for those who would like to avoid the crowd. For those who would rather go in store...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Last minute shoppers flock to store day before Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving 2022 is almost here, and the closer people get to sticking the turkey in the oven and turning on the stove, the more customers flood grocery stores. Calandro’s Supermarket manager Blaise Calandro III says, “The lead up to Thanksgiving and Christmas are always the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

What to expect for Black Friday 2022 in Baton Rouge

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Whether you’re looking for the best deals on fashion, appliances, technology, or something else, Black Friday 2022 is officially here. Here are some of the deals you can find at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales:. Adidas: Under $40 footwear, graphic tees under $10. Shop an extra...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

