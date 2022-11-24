FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Christmas tree farm owner talks inflation
Group looks to send care packages to soldiers oversees
BR church invites public to attend Christmas play
UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly
Firefighters rescue small dog and cat from accidental house fire
A season of giving, non-profit organizations prepare for #GivingTuesday
Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area
Car goes into water along I-12
Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade gets underway
Get a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day from St. Vincent de Paul
Travelers prepare for busy Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving starts dry, finishes wet
WBRSO Christmas Crusade
Heart of Louisiana: Traditional Music
One family uses giving back as a way to heal from losing a loved one
EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound
BBB offers tips to safely shop on Cyber Monday
Black Friday in store hours for shoppers
Last minute shoppers flock to store day before Thanksgiving
What to expect for Black Friday 2022 in Baton Rouge
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0