A Massachusetts man who was stopped on an equipment violation over the weekend has been charged with his 3rd OWI. The incident in question took place just after 1:30 am Saturday near the intersection of Camp Cardinal Boulevard and James Street in Coralville. According to the arresting officer, he pulled 56-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester over because of a non-functioning license plate light. There was also a discrepancy with the vehicle’s color; the NCIC had the 2007 Ford Focus listed as blue, but it was clearly silver in color.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO