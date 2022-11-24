*Editor’s Note: Part XIV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. In this group, there were the ordinary bureaucrats and functionaries in the middle and lower levels of government. They included German experts on the Jewish people and the civil servants in the German Foreign Office, who served as the apologist, defender, and propagandist for the “antisemitic movement in Germany.” The decision by key personnel to advance antisemitic policy “was calculated, not fanatical.” This was not the primary reason for their conduct “but rather a symptom.” They were not forced by any “external threat” to act as they did. Whatever personal reservations they might have harbored about handling the Jewish question, they unvaryingly performed their responsibilities with “meticulous efficiency.”

21 DAYS AGO