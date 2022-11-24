Read full article on original website
Related
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
Taliban lash 3 women, 9 men in front of invited sports stadium crowd
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
Saudi Arabia Executes 15 People in 12 Days For Non-Violent Drug Offences
Saudi Arabia has executed 15 people for non-violent drug offences – some thought to be beheaded by sword – in the last 12 days, despite promising to end them. In January 2021 the country announced a moratorium on drug-related executions. It came in the wake of the gruesome murder and dismembering of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018 by a Saudi death squad, a hit the CIA said was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down.
Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government
A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
China Just Sentenced One of Its Biggest Pop Stars to 13 Years for Rape
A court in China has sentenced Chinese-born Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison after finding him guilty of rape and another sex crime. Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, was found guilty of raping three women between November and December 2020, the court in Beijing’s Chaoyang District said in a social media post on Friday. For this the court sentenced him to 11-and-a-half years of imprisonment.
A Rare Look Inside Russia’s Massive ‘Satan’ Nuclear Missile
In April 2022, two months after Russia escalated its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin test fired a RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a weapon the West calls the Satan 2. After the test, Russian state TV showed off never before seen footage of the internal workings of the massive nuclear weapon the Satan 2 is meant to replace, the R-36M2.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack
The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
Retired Catholic Cardinal, 90, Convicted in Hong Kong Over Pro-Democracy Protests
ROME—A Hong Kong court has convicted 90-year-old retired Cardinal Joseph Zen as part of its continued crackdown on dissent.Zen was arrested under a new national security law last May as he tried to board a flight to Germany along with several other prominent activists, including pop singer Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng and scholar Hui Po-keung. The cardinal was found guilty Friday of failing to register a fund supporting pro-democracy protesters. He has been fined around $500 but spared jail time.The case has drawn global attention because it is the first time evidence was gathered using China’s controversial national security...
msn.com
Missile strikes on U.S base in Syria days after Turkey's military operation | Key Details
An American military outpost in Syria has come under rocket fire. At least two missiles hit the U.S. patrol base near the town of Al-Shaddadi in northeastern Syria late on Friday night, according to Central Command. While the U.S. military remained silent about the type of missiles used in the attack, it noted that a "third unfired rocket" was later discovered at an "origin site." The latest rocket attacks come just days after the Pentagon voiced "deep concern" about Ankara’s ongoing military action in Syria. Watch this report for full information.
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea, officials said Thursday. Sunday’s incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu...
Gone in 9 minutes: How a $1.65 million Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany
BERLIN – Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesday, in a further sign that the heist was the work of organized criminals. Police have launched an international...
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XIV: Ordinary Bureaucrats and Functionaries
*Editor’s Note: Part XIV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. In this group, there were the ordinary bureaucrats and functionaries in the middle and lower levels of government. They included German experts on the Jewish people and the civil servants in the German Foreign Office, who served as the apologist, defender, and propagandist for the “antisemitic movement in Germany.” The decision by key personnel to advance antisemitic policy “was calculated, not fanatical.” This was not the primary reason for their conduct “but rather a symptom.” They were not forced by any “external threat” to act as they did. Whatever personal reservations they might have harbored about handling the Jewish question, they unvaryingly performed their responsibilities with “meticulous efficiency.”
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘forcing troops with chronic health problems into battle’
Many Russian troops are being compelled to serve in Ukraine with "serious" health problems, while those forced to build trenches under fire are likely to have suffered "particularly heavy casualties", British defence experts believe.A number of "common themes" are emerging in the experience of Moscow’s mobilised reservists, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), with their deployment often characterised by "inadequate" training and personal equipment.An MoD defence intelligence update suggests the Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives face at war.Earlier the...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Germany's Scholz 'surprised' by companies' China dependence
BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday.
Some African Americans Oppose Idea Of Stolen Treasures Being Returned To Africa
Founder Deadria Farmer-Paellmann of The Restitution Study Group has opposed the return of the famous Benin statues going back to Nigeria. The statues currently reside in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C., despite some who are not in favor of this location. American and European governments have been forced under...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
112K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0