Jamie George and Mako Vunipola in overhauled England team for South Africa clash

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
England have overhauled their front row for Saturday’s climax to the Autumn Nations Series against South Africa at Twickenham.

Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in anticipation of the Springboks’ forward-led assault.

Vunipola and George made significant contributions from the bench in the 25-25 draw with New Zealand and are present among four changes to the starting XV.

Wing Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance since the July tour to Australia at the expense of Jack Nowell and Alex Coles comes in for Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.

Eddie Jones has retained the half-back partnership of Jack van Poortvliet and Marcus Smith with Owen Farrell continuing at inside centre.

Manu Tuilagi wins his 50th cap having made his debut against Wales in 2011.

“This is our last game of the autumn and our chance to continue building on the improvements we have made throughout the matches,” Jones said.

“We have made steady progress from game to game, culminating in a pulsating draw against New Zealand.

“Now we have the chance to test ourselves against the might of the world champions.

“We’re going out there to light the crowd up. The support at Twickenham was outstanding last week and we want to work hard on the pitch to make sure we have another atmosphere like that again on Saturday.”

Related
newschain

Eddie Jones braced for ‘uncomfortable’ review after dire autumn for England

Eddie Jones has been told that England’s performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an “uncomfortable” review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday’s conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
newschain

England results ‘not where we expect them to be’, admits RFU after dismal autumn

England’s performance during a dismal autumn has fallen below expectations, the Rugby Football Union has acknowledged. In a statement that declined to give head coach Eddie Jones its backing, the RFU confirmed that a review panel will stage its customary inquest into the campaign and “how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations”.
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford relishing ‘tough game’ against Wales

Jordan Pickford believes the rivalry between England and Wales is the kind that makes football “great” and warned not to underestimate Rob Page’s side. The neighbouring nations clash at the World Cup in the final round of Group B matches on Tuesday, with England all-but through and Wales almost certainly heading home.
newschain

Fans ready to party as England v Wales World Cup showdown looms

England and Wales fans are gearing up for their World Cup showdown, as it emerged £1 million has been spent on alcohol to cater for Red Wall supporters in Qatar. The so-called “Battle of Britain” – which will see both home nations go head-to-head as Group B rivals – is set to take place on Tuesday from 7pm UK time.
newschain

Boost for aspiring black cricketers as ACE scheme launches in northern England

Aspiring young black cricketers in the north of England will receive unprecedented support in pursuing professional careers thanks to a Sheffield-based scheme which is being launched on Monday. The programme is a partnership between Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the Sheffield Caribbean Sports Club and African Caribbean Engagement (ACE), a charity...
newschain

Ben Davies says England would be weaker if Harry Kane is rested for Wales clash

Ben Davies has suggested England will be weaker without Harry Kane amid talk that Gareth Southgate should rest his skipper for Tuesday’s World Cup clash with Wales. Former England captains Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney have both urged Southgate to rest Kane with qualification for the knockout stages in Qatar all but guaranteed.
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Lionel Messi kept Argentina’s World Cup campaign alive with a goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico, while Germany avoided an early exit as they split the points 1-1 with Spain. It was a euphoric Sunday for the Morocco supporters who witnessed their country’s 2-0 upset over Belgium in Group F, but Japan could not recreate the formula that resulted in an historic midweek 2-1 upset against Group E rivals Germany as they fell 1-0 to Costa Rica.
newschain

Phil Foden will shine if given World Cup chance – Kalvin Phillips

Phil Foden will “shine” at the World Cup if given the chance to do so, according to England and Manchester City team-mate Kalvin Phillips. There was widespread clamour for Foden to be introduced off the bench as England were held to a drab 0-0 draw in Friday’s Group B meeting with the United States.
newschain

World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination

Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination. Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.
newschain

Police say fatal stabbings of two boys, 16, a mile apart are ‘linked’

Police said the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked. One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon. As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed...
newschain

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard targets Arsenal cup clash after Rovers scalp

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard hopes the National League side will be drawn against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup third round following a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers. Garrard would relish the opportunity to pit his wits against Gunners manager Mikel Arteta on the Emirates touchline after...
newschain

