Dillian Whyte says he doesn’t believe he will be kept waiting for as long as before for a world title fight if he can get back to the top of the ranking again. Whyte makes his return to the ring at Wembley Arena on Saturday night against Jermaine Franklin, his first fight since being stopped by Tyson Fury in a WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in April.

1 DAY AGO