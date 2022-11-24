Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
worldboxingnews.net
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated Mike Tyson lookalike is a serious heavyweight threat
Mike Tyson lookalike Lenier Pero is making his way to the summit of the highest division after enjoying a stellar amateur career. It looks certain that Cuba has a future world heavyweight champion that could challenge the top stars in the coming years. Pero is concentrating on making his name...
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney tells Teofimo Lopez Sr he wants to set up Devin vs. Teo fight
By Dan Ambrose: Devin Haney’s father/trainer, Bill Haney, posted a video clip on social media, leaving a voicemail message to Teofimo Lopez Sr, saying he wants to set up a Devin-Teofimo Jr fight, provided that both fighters win their next matches. Bill said if Teofimo Sr doesn’t contact him...
BoxingNews24.com
David Haye says he would have KO’d Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight
By Scott Gilfoid: Former two-division world champion David Haye believes he’d have knocked out Oleksander Usyk in the prime of his career when he was fighting in the cruiserweight division. Haye (28-4, 26 KOs), who was knocked out by an over-the-hill Carl Thompson in the fifth round in the...
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
MMAmania.com
PED expert accuses Conor McGregor of photoshopping muscles: ‘That’s how juicy this guy looks’
Conor McGregor made some waves this week when he announced his intention to return to the USADA drug testing pool in February so he could book a fight soon after. According to Mac, he wouldn’t even have to go through a standard six month testing period to resume his career. Just two tests and he’ll be ready to go.
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim Aims To Win World Title at Younger Age Than Idol Amir Khan
Adam Azim doesn’t shy away from the big billing. Sky Sports have been happy to ask the question of whether he is “boxing’s next superstar” prior to his seventh professional bout this weekend. Normally that kind of listing is reserved for boxers who have already claimed Olympic medals.
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Fabio Wardley Beats Nathan Gorman And Wins Vacant British Heavyweight Title
By Vince Dwriter: As the co-feature of DAZN’s Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin event, 27-year-old Fabio Wardley defeated Nathan Gorman, as Gorman’s corner threw in the towel in the third round, and as a result, Wardley collected the victory and the vacant British heavyweight title, at the Wembley Arena in London.
worldboxingnews.net
Chris Eubank Jr gets tougher test than Conor Benn vs Liam Smith
Chris Eubank Jr. gets a considerably more challenging test than Conor Benn on January 21st when he faces former world champion Liam Smith. Wasserman and Boxxer confirmed the clash on Tuesday evening as the pair of Brits battle it out for supremacy in the iconic fight city of Manchester. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing results: John Ryder defeats Zach Parker
By Barry Holbrook: John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) may have punched his ticket for a life-changing fight against Canelo Alvarez next May with his fifth-round injury stoppage win over Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. The fight was halted after the fourth...
Boxing Scene
Lucy Wildheart Hopes To Fight Her Way To Amanda Serrano Shot in 2023
With female boxing at an all-time high in the U.K, world-ranked British based Swedish sensation Lucy Wildheart aims to become a firm household favorite. The 29 year old Brentwood fighter’ has attracted full page spreads in both The Times and Daily Star this week ahead of her showdown with France’s experienced Marina Sakharov tonight at the York Hall, Bethnal Green.
Boxing Scene
Whyte: McGirt Doesn't Try To Change You, He Tries To Make Your Style Stronger
Dillian Whyte says he doesn’t believe he will be kept waiting for as long as before for a world title fight if he can get back to the top of the ranking again. Whyte makes his return to the ring at Wembley Arena on Saturday night against Jermaine Franklin, his first fight since being stopped by Tyson Fury in a WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in April.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
Regis Prograis: 'I know I'm the best, I just need to prove it'
Regis Prograis' talent makes him too risky for the big names in the junior welterweight division to face him. Winning the vacant belt on Saturday will give him some leverage.
Boxing Scene
Liam Williams Feels He Would Drill British Rivals: I'd KO Felix Cash, Denzel Bentley
Liam Williams admits his career hangs in the balance as he prepares for a “must-win” return to the ring. But the former world title challenger says that should he get past Nizar Trimech in London on Friday night then he can focus on securing another shot at the middleweight champions.
Boxing Scene
Jose Zepeda On Third Title Shot: I Really Believe It’s Now Or Never In My Career
Jose Zepeda hopes that the third time is the championship charm Saturday night. The 140-pound contender understands, too, that it is unlikely he’ll get a fourth opportunity to fight for a world title if he doesn’t make the most of his third championship chance. Zepeda, the WBC’s number one-ranked contender in the 140-pound division, will face second-ranked Regis Prograis for the unclaimed WBC super lightweight title in an intriguing battle between powerful southpaws.
