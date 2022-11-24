ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex

An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Winter storm in the Northeast delays flights nationwide. A storm...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after firing shots inside a Nashville hospital

A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Man arrested after firing shots inside a Nashville …. A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Winter...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen

A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. 13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen. A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Winter storm in the Northeast delays flights nationwide. A storm...
NASHVILLE, TN

