Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police he say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
WKRN
Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments.
WKRN
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
WSMV
Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
VIDEO: Armed Robbery Suspect Pepper Sprays Victims at Nashville Car Wash
November 22, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify the person involved in an armed robbery where victims were pepper sprayed multiple times and were physically assaulted in a car wash bay on Gallatin Pike on November 13. Three victims were cleaning their Ford work truck inside...
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
1 killed in shooting near Dickerson Pike
One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.
Man shot, killed behind Nashville church
A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.
WKRN
Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once given gift sentence by judge
In 2018, Williamson County Drug officers arrested a man for selling heroin.
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen
A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village.
Man arrested after allegedly committing three armed robberies in Nashville
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly committed three armed robberies within a short period of time.
