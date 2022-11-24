Those who want to enjoy this year’s edition of the Pella Marching Dutch performance can do so with a digital keepsake. The Pella High School Digital Media Class is giving fans different views and a special edited version of this year’s performance of “Kiss from a Rose,” as part of a fundraiser. This year’s show earned the Marching Dutch first place at all fall competitions and outperformed every Iowa High School Marching Band performance head-to-head. Read more about how to support the project here. The Marching Dutch are next in action in Pasadena, California for the Tournament of Roses Parade at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for updates from the experience.

