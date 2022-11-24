Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving for Dogs at the Humane Society
Dogs at the Marion County Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving Dinner Friday. Pawz-itively Spoiled, owned by Wendy Smith, served a Thanksgiving dinner of roasted turkey, mashed sweet potatoes topped with whipped cream, and steamed green beans.The dogs received a slice of Pawz-itively Spoiled’s signature blueberry pie or pumpkin cheesecake for desert. All food was dog friendly and healthy.
Let’s Talk Pella – Voices of the Pella Community Food Shelf
The clients of the Pella Community Food Shelf discuss how the service has helped them and why others who are in need should join them. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Christmas Tour of Homes Returns in Pella December 1st through 3rd
The holiday season has kicked off, and an annual tradition is returning to showcase Christmas in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held December 1st through the 3rd. Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
ICYF Jingle Jog December 10th
The first annual ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be taking place in December, raising money for all the Indianola Community Youth Foundation activities. The jog will involve participants dressing up in Christmas gear including reindeer, Santa Claus, or elves, traveling through Indianola including through the Magical Lights display at Pickard Park, and ending at the annual Breakfast with Santa celebration. The Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be December 10th beginning at 7:30am, for more information click below.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Food and Job Security Part Two
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Sue Wilson with WeLIFT in Indianola in part two of a two part interview about coming together as a community to help those in need find food and job security. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Central College Music Ensembles, Christmas Candlelight Concerts Set
Central College welcomes the public to ring in the holiday season with concerts and performances, including the 48th annual Christmas Candlelight Concerts. Central’s musical ensembles and programs will host seven concerts for the public’s enjoyment. Tickets are available at central.universitytickets.com. The College Community Orchestra will perform its fall...
Pella Marching Dutch Show Available as Part of Fundraiser
Those who want to enjoy this year’s edition of the Pella Marching Dutch performance can do so with a digital keepsake. The Pella High School Digital Media Class is giving fans different views and a special edited version of this year’s performance of “Kiss from a Rose,” as part of a fundraiser. This year’s show earned the Marching Dutch first place at all fall competitions and outperformed every Iowa High School Marching Band performance head-to-head. Read more about how to support the project here. The Marching Dutch are next in action in Pasadena, California for the Tournament of Roses Parade at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for updates from the experience.
Warren County Extension Office Grant Writing Workshop Thursday
The Warren County Extension Office is hold a grant writing workshop this week, Grant Writing 101. Grant Writing 101 will be run by ISU Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development Specialist Jane Nolan Goeken, and will provide hands-on training in writing successful grant applications, in addition to seeking public and private funding sources. Those attending should bring a laptop or tablet device. The event will be on Thursday, December 1st from 6-9pm at 200 W 2nd Ave. Registration is due by tomorrow. Find a link to register below.
Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
Knoxville Community Chorus to perform
The Knoxville Community Chorus will be performing December 2 at 7 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Knoxville. The high school chamber choir will join the chorus for the event. Cynthia Thill is the Community Choir Director. According to Kathleen Taylor, some members of the Knoxville Community Choir have been performing for the past 40 years.
Indianola Residents Asked to Shop Local for Small Business Saturday
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help support our local economy this weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which is always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to focus on small businesses during the most popular shopping time of the year. New Indianola Chamber President...
Mason Hatch Performs at All-State Chorus
Mason Hatch, a Knoxville senior, performed at the Iowa All-State Chorus event held in Ames last week. It was the second year in a row where he has qualified for the prestigious event. Hatch was joined at State by his high school choir director, Ian Heetland. He had two days...
Indianola Art Festival Now Two-Day Event
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Indianola Police Department Fundraising for K9
The Indianola Police Department is adding a K-9 Program, and are continuing to take donations to help fund the program. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the K-9 program will serve Indianola by helping to locate lost and at-risk individuals, help stop the flow of illegal drugs in the community, and assist in community outreach and policing efforts. Donations can be made out to the Indianola Police Department, and the Indianola City Council will fund the remainder of the program that donations do not cover. A name for the future K-9 unit will also have a community involved name pick.
Tama County’s forgotten gem
On Nov. 10 and 11, Pilgrim Heights Camp and Retreat Center, northeast of Montour on Highway 30, hosted an open house and artisan market. Local businesses such as City on a Hill Woodworking, Curtis’ Creations, Geeky Girl Crafting Co., Kate’s Kitchen Creations, Nikki B’s Custom Creations, Norton’s Greenhouse, and Terry’s Scrollsaw Art opened their booths to holiday shoppers.
Progressive Dinner in Knoxville
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Marion County have partnered to host a Progressive Dinner on Thursday, December 8. Visit four local bars and restaurants to experience drinks, appetizers, a main course, and dessert, while supporting locally owned businesses. Stops on the Progressive...
