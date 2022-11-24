ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Trinity Café celebrates serving 2 million meals to those who need them most

TAMPA, Fla. - The holiday season often means family getting together for food and fellowship, but for those in our community with none of those, there's the Trinity Café. "Their days are rather chaotic, they don't know what they're doing from one moment to the next," admitted Daniel Graves. He's the Director of Culinary Operations at Trinity Café.
TAMPA, FL
Sometimes live news doesn't go as planned, on Good Day Tampa Bay

It was a beautiful setup, then it all fell apart. Russell Rhodes really knows his Black Friday shopping traditions. Unfortunately, that's not what we were doing. As usual, the weather man (Jim Weber, this time) saved the day.
Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals

TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
TAMPA, FL
Test drive ends in fatal Polk County crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Davenport woman died while taking an SUV for a test drive in Winter Haven Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, in front of the Hill Nissan dealership. Deputies say the 76-year-old woman, Jean Worme,...
POLK COUNTY, FL

