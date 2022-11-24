Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's ArtworkModern GlobeTampa, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
fox13news.com
Trinity Café celebrates serving 2 million meals to those who need them most
TAMPA, Fla. - The holiday season often means family getting together for food and fellowship, but for those in our community with none of those, there's the Trinity Café. "Their days are rather chaotic, they don't know what they're doing from one moment to the next," admitted Daniel Graves. He's the Director of Culinary Operations at Trinity Café.
fox13news.com
Sometimes live news doesn't go as planned, on Good Day Tampa Bay
It was a beautiful setup, then it all fell apart. Russell Rhodes really knows his Black Friday shopping traditions. Unfortunately, that's not what we were doing. As usual, the weather man (Jim Weber, this time) saved the day.
fox13news.com
Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
fox13news.com
How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals
TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bays retro video game store is perfect for holiday gifting ideas
TAMPA, Fla. - Looking to get your retro game on? On small business Saturday make sure to shop local and check out an awesome retro video game store located right here in Tampa Bay. M&M video games is about everything gaming from retro gaming devices like the classic Atari 2600...
fox13news.com
Test drive ends in fatal Polk County crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Davenport woman died while taking an SUV for a test drive in Winter Haven Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, in front of the Hill Nissan dealership. Deputies say the 76-year-old woman, Jean Worme,...
fox13news.com
1 lane opens after crash closes I-75N near Ellenton exit in Manatee County
ELLENTON, Fla. - One lane of northbound traffic has reopened after a crash closed Interstate 75 on the bridge near the Ellenton exit in Manatee County Friday. Florida 511 traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill for about 7 miles south of mile marker 224. Officials said at least one...
fox13news.com
Pinellas sheriff: Deputy shoots, kills man who made threats of self-harm before pointing gun at officers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The investigation into a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning took a deadly turn after deputies confronted a possible suspect, who was armed and under distress, according to the Pinellas County sheriff. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told the media what happened during a press conference Sunday. Gualtieri said...
fox13news.com
Legal showdown between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis starts next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is heading to Tallahassee for a legal showdown with Governor Ron DeSantis. This comes three months after the twice-elected state attorney was ousted by the governor for not doing his job, but Warren said he was unlawfully removed. Warren is...
