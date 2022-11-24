Read full article on original website
BBC
Kyron Lee murder probe: Further arrests over street stabbing
Two more men have been arrested following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
BBC
Danville Neil: DNA evidence sees man jailed for siblings' killing
A career criminal who killed an elderly brother and sister almost 30 years ago has been jailed for life. Danville Neil, 65, "dodged justice for years" after attacking WW2 veteran William Bryan, 71, and widow Anne Castle, 74, during a break-in at their east London home in August 1993. Neil...
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Murder police investigate Shevington hazardous body case
A potentially hazardous substance found on a body discovered in a Greater Manchester street is being examined by the murder investigation team. The body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington area, near Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were working to...
BBC
Bridgend: Three arrested after bodies of two babies found
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found at a home. Officers were called to a house in Wildmill, Bridgend, just before 20:00 GMT on Saturday. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and one woman, 29, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.
BBC
Woman dies following two-car crash in Earley
A woman in her 80s has died following a crash involving two cars. The crash, between a Toyota Yaris and a Mercedes, happened on Wokingham Road at the Mill Lane junction in Earley shortly before 22:00 GMT on Wednesday. Thames Valley Police said the woman, who was driving the Toyota,...
BBC
Nottingham fire: Murder suspect in court after mother and daughters die
A neighbour of a mother and her two daughters who died after a flat fire has appeared in court charged with their murders. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, died in hospital after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday. Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, died...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys in London linked - police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys who were attacked just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, the Met Police has said. Officers were called at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Police...
BBC
Man, 90, and woman, 79, killed in two-car crash
A 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman have died after a two-car crash on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk in the Borders. The accident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Honda Jazz happened at the junction with the B7060 at about 15:25 on Saturday. Both the man...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Great-grandmother killed in crash 'greatly missed'
Tributes have been paid to a 94-year-old great-grandmother killed in a car crash. Retired teacher Daphne Bird, of Coleford, Gloucestershire, died in the crash on the A4136, near Monmouth, on 16 November. Her family, including 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, said she led an active life and would be "greatly...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies after collision with 4x4 and HGV
A motorcyclist has died after a he collided with a 4x4 car and a HGV. Cambridgeshire Police said it happened on the A47 between Peterborough and Thorney on Thursday at about 18:30 GMT. The 37-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles, both...
BBC
Hunter McGleenon: Sharyar Ali murder sentence referred to appeal court
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has referred the sentence of a man who murdered his girlfriend's 11-month-old baby to the Court of Appeal. Sharyar Ali, 34, was told he will spend at least 13 years in prison after admitting to killing Hunter McGleenon in Keady, County Armagh, in 2019. Medical...
BBC
Gwent Police horrified by racism claims, says commissioner
Officers have been horrified to learn of allegations of racism and misogyny in Gwent Police, according to the police and crime commissioner. Jeff Cuthbert said he expected all police officers and staff to adhere to "proper standards of behaviour". Four Gwent Police officers have now been suspended as part of...
BBC
The Essex police traffic officer whose photography has helped manage PTSD
On Christmas Day 2017, a traffic police officer's life began slowly to unravel after he was injured during a pursuit. Two years later he underwent surgery and was told he could no longer do the job he loved. His mental health took a nosedive but he found solace in his long-time hobby - photography.
BBC
Dancing Ledge coasteering death: Jury to hear inquest
A jury is to hear the inquest of a man who died while coasteering on Dorset's Jurassic Coast, a coroner has ruled. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been jumping from...
BBC
Family pay tribute to grandmother hit by car
Tributes have been paid to a 76-year-old grandmother who died after being hit by a car. Wendy Setterfield, of Penrhiwceiber, Rhondda Cynon Taf, died at the scene after she was hit by a blue Ford Focus at about 20:05 GMT in Church Street on Friday. Her family said she was...
