City of Pella Snow Ordinance Reminders
The City of Pella reminds residents about the City’s snow ordinance. Driven by credible weather forecasts or actual accumulation, a snow emergency is first declared by the Public Works Director. The Chief of Police then alerts the public on 92.1 KRLS. Citizens can also register to receive e-mail or text notifications by visiting the City’s website at www.cityofpella.com and clicking on “Notify Me”.
Warren County Extension Office Grant Writing Workshop Thursday
The Warren County Extension Office is hold a grant writing workshop this week, Grant Writing 101. Grant Writing 101 will be run by ISU Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development Specialist Jane Nolan Goeken, and will provide hands-on training in writing successful grant applications, in addition to seeking public and private funding sources. Those attending should bring a laptop or tablet device. The event will be on Thursday, December 1st from 6-9pm at 200 W 2nd Ave. Registration is due by tomorrow. Find a link to register below.
Pella Marching Dutch Show Available as Part of Fundraiser
Those who want to enjoy this year’s edition of the Pella Marching Dutch performance can do so with a digital keepsake. The Pella High School Digital Media Class is giving fans different views and a special edited version of this year’s performance of “Kiss from a Rose,” as part of a fundraiser. This year’s show earned the Marching Dutch first place at all fall competitions and outperformed every Iowa High School Marching Band performance head-to-head. Read more about how to support the project here. The Marching Dutch are next in action in Pasadena, California for the Tournament of Roses Parade at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for updates from the experience.
Indianola Library Seeing Increase In Use from Teens and Adults
The use for the Indianola Public Library has grown over the past year, seeing record usage from community members and record attendance in programs. Library Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News not only are the kids using the library more, older teens and adults are realizing what the library can offer.
AHFA Moves to Town
American Home Findings Association (AHFA) has moved their operation in Knoxville from the Iowa State Extension Office to the Raceway Mall at 831 North Lincoln Street in Knoxville. They are located in Suite 1050 near Hy-Vee and beside the laundromat. Katy Gottschalk, spokesperson for AHFA tells KNIA/KRLS News that all...
Indianola and Warren County Offices Closed
City of Indianola and Warren County non-emergency offices will be closed today for the Thanksgiving Holiday. That includes Indianola City Hall, the Indianola Public Library, and the Indianola Activity Center, as well as the Warren County Administration Building, which includes the Treasurer’s Office, and Warren County Health Services.
Today is Shop Local Saturday
Today is Small Business Saturday, always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to promote shopping at local small businesses to begin holiday shopping. The Indianola Chamber of Commerce hosts Shop Local Weekend once a quarter, and asks the community to keep the Indianola small and large businesses in mind when shopping for the holiday season, as for most local businesses this is the busiest time of year and what they rely on to continue running their store.
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
Christmas Tour of Homes Returns in Pella December 1st through 3rd
The holiday season has kicked off, and an annual tradition is returning to showcase Christmas in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held December 1st through the 3rd. Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
Snow Ordinance Tips in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is providing a few winter tips to abide by when the snow ordinance is put into effect. It is unlawful for any person to throw, push or place or cause to be thrown, ice or snow from private property, sidewalks or driveways onto the traveled way or right away of streets so as to obstruct gutters or impede the passage of vehicles upon the street. Or to create a hazardous condition, or to obstruct the view of traffic signs.
Rhonda Cady
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Rodney DeRonde officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin Monday after 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral home from 5:30-7:30 Monday evening.
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
Today is Small Business Saturday
Those looking for gifts for others or themselves are encouraged to shop local during Small Business Saturday. Several area businesses, including those in Pella, will have special deals for those who chose to make purchases at small, locally-owned establishments. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says whether it’s visitors or residents, supporting small businesses is a big reason why Pella thrives.
Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
Let’s Talk Pella – Voices of the Pella Community Food Shelf
The clients of the Pella Community Food Shelf discuss how the service has helped them and why others who are in need should join them. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Mason Hatch Performs at All-State Chorus
Mason Hatch, a Knoxville senior, performed at the Iowa All-State Chorus event held in Ames last week. It was the second year in a row where he has qualified for the prestigious event. Hatch was joined at State by his high school choir director, Ian Heetland. He had two days...
Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
Indianola Art Festival Now Two-Day Event
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
Indianola Residents Asked to Shop Local for Small Business Saturday
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help support our local economy this weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which is always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to focus on small businesses during the most popular shopping time of the year. New Indianola Chamber President...
Central College Music Ensembles, Christmas Candlelight Concerts Set
Central College welcomes the public to ring in the holiday season with concerts and performances, including the 48th annual Christmas Candlelight Concerts. Central’s musical ensembles and programs will host seven concerts for the public’s enjoyment. Tickets are available at central.universitytickets.com. The College Community Orchestra will perform its fall...
